WORLD POOL MASTERS POSTPONED The World Pool Masters, scheduled to take place in Gibraltar from March 26-29, has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. New dates will be announced in due course. Matchroom Pool and HM Government of Gibraltar has taken this decision with the health and safety of our players, spectators and staff as the paramount concern. The 2020 US Open Pool Championship, to take place at Mandalay Bay Resort, Las Vegas from April 13-18, will go ahead as planned. Matchroom Pool will continue to monitor the situation. Players who will be travelling from countries with travel restrictions preventing their entry to the United States will be contacted by Matchroom Pool. All other players are advised to keep themselves up to date with the latest US Government statements. Tickets already purchased for the World Pool Masters will remain valid for the equivalent session of the re-arranged event, or refunds will be available from the point of purchase. The thoughts of everybody at Matchroom Pool are with everybody around the world who is affected by the coronavirus.

