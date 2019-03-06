WORLD POOL MASTERS LIVE ON DAZN IN AMERICA

The World Pool Masters, 9-ball’s biggest invitational tournament, will be broadcast live in America on the global sports streaming platform DAZN this March 29-31, Matchroom Multi Sport is delighted to announce. The World Pool Masters features 24 of the best players from around the world with three of America’s most recognisable faces forming part of the field for the 2019 event. Five-time US Open winner and American pool legend Earl Strickland will be looking to win his second Masters title while two of the heroes from USA’s recent Mosconi Cup winning team will also be in action; US No.1 Shane van Boening and Mosconi Cup MVP Skyler Woodward. The 2019 World Pool Masters takes place in Gibraltar, Europe from Friday, March 29 until Sunday, March 31 and sees players battling it out for their share of the $100,000 prize fund across six action-packed sessions. As well as broadcasting the event live across America, DAZN will also show World Pool Masters live in Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and Japan.

Niels Feijen won the Masters title in 2018 and the Dutchman will be looking to defend his crown against a superstar field including the likes of US Open champion Jayson Shaw and two-time Masters winner van Boening.

Matches are race-to-seven up until the semi-finals, which are race-to-eight with the final being a race-to-9. All matches are a winner breaks format with a 30 second shot clock in operation.Matchroom Sport Chairman Barry Hearn said: “The World Pool Masters is one of pool’s majors and we are thrilled that American fans will be able to watch live on DAZN. We will be bringing together 24 of the best players from around the world for one of the must-see 9-ball tournaments of the year. “With only the best of the best involved, the World Pool Masters guarantees great matches from the very first rack and that is what has made it one of the biggest tournaments in billiards. So many of the game’s best players have lifted the title, and looking at the field for March we know the name of another modern-day great will be etched into the trophy this year.” The World Pool Masters is played over six sessions with two sessions each day. The first session will begin at 8am Eastern Time daily with the second session to commence at 2pm Eastern Time each day. The draw and match schedule is available at www.worldpoolmasters.com.