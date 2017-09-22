World #2 Jayson Shaw joins the DigiCue Team

We are proud to announce that Jayson ‘Eagle Eye’ Shaw has joined the DigiCue Team of Pro Players. Jayson is currently the WPA #2 ranked player in the world, one of the hottest players on the world tournament circuit and a threat to win any event he competes in. So why would one of the best players in the world endorse a billiard training aid? Jayson Shaw: “As good as I am playing right now, every now and then my stroke gets a little out of line. We all have bad habits that surface from time to time so when I practice with the DigiCue it immediately alerts me with a vibration when my stroke is not where it needs to be. When most people think of training aids they think they are only for beginners but I really do believe that the DigiCue can benefit any player of any skill level.”

Introduced by OB Cues in November 2016, the DigiCue has been one of the fastest selling products in the billiard industry over the last 10 months. It is a small electronic device that slides onto the back of any pool, snooker or carom cue and will alert you with a subtle vibration when it detects your stroke going off line, jumping up on the shot or poor follow through. With an MSRP of $99.99 and a replaceable battery that is good for 40,000 shots, the DigiCue is a perfect gift and a great compliment to anyone that wants to get serious about their game.

The DigiCue was developed by OB Cues who are headquartered in Plano, Texas and are a leading manufacturer of high performance Pool Cues and Pool Cue Shafts made 100% in the USA since 2005. For more information on the DigiCue, OB Cues, OB shafts or to become an authorized dealer, please visit www.obcues.com or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/obcues