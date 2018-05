L-R: Lee Vann Corteza (1st) and Jorge Rodriguez (2nd)

Stop #6, held at Steinway Billiards in Astoria Queens, drew 82 players this time around. Alex Osipov claimed the Predator tour title. Long time veteran Predator Pro/Am Tour player Abel Barriento came in 2nd place, his best finish ever. On the Pro side, Lee Vann Corteza came out on top over Jorge Rodriguez to take the Pro title.