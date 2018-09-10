Winners of the Eastern States Championships!
ABOVE
Eastern States Championships – Pro Top Finishers
L-R: Mike Dechaine (3rd), Annie Flores (4th),
Jorge Rodriguez (2nd), Frankie Hernandez (1st)
Eastern States Championships – ABCD Top Finishers
L-R: Victor Nau (2nd) and Paul Lyons (4th)
Not pictured: Alex Osipov (1st) and Rafael Ortiz Sr.
Steinway Billiards – Astoria, NY – September
Predator Pro/Am Tour
|AMATEUR EVENT
|1
|Alex Osipov
|2
|Victor Nau
|3
|Rafael Ortiz Sr.
|4
|Paul Lyons
|5-6
|Miguel Laboy
Luis Carrasco
|7-8
|Mario Lozano
Suzzie Wong
|9-12
|Paul Everton
Tommy Schreiber
Ray Feliciano
Debra Pritchett
|13-16
|Roberto Mendoza
Chickie Romero
Nick Croce
Juan Melendez
|PRO EVENT
|1
|Frankie Hernandez
|2
|Jorge Rodriguez
|3
|Mike Dechaine
|4
|Annie Flores
|2ND CHANCE
|1
|Ambi Estevez
|2
|Akiko Taniyama
|3-4
|Freity DeLaRosa
Ron Bernardo
