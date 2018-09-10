Winners of the Eastern States Championships!

ABOVE

Eastern States Championships – Pro Top Finishers 

L-R:  Mike Dechaine (3rd), Annie Flores (4th),
Jorge Rodriguez (2nd), Frankie Hernandez (1st)    
Eastern States Championships – ABCD Top Finishers
L-R:  Victor Nau (2nd) and Paul Lyons (4th)
Not pictured: Alex Osipov (1st) and Rafael Ortiz Sr. 

Steinway Billiards – Astoria, NY – September

Predator Pro/Am Tour

AMATEUR EVENT
1 Alex Osipov
2 Victor Nau
3 Rafael Ortiz Sr.
4 Paul Lyons
5-6 Miguel Laboy
Luis Carrasco
7-8 Mario Lozano
Suzzie Wong
9-12 Paul Everton
Tommy Schreiber
Ray Feliciano
Debra Pritchett
13-16 Roberto Mendoza
Chickie Romero
Nick Croce
Juan Melendez
PRO EVENT
1 Frankie Hernandez
2 Jorge Rodriguez
3 Mike Dechaine
4 Annie Flores
2ND CHANCE
1 Ambi Estevez
2 Akiko Taniyama
3-4 Freity DeLaRosa
Ron Bernardo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Winners of the Eastern States Championships!
Tagged on: