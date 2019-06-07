Win a trip to Las Vegas for the 2019 Predator World 10-Ball Championship!

Predator Pro/Am Tour is hosting a qualifier at Raxx Pool Room on June 23, 2019. 1st place winner will receive free entry into the Predator World 10-Ball Championship (July 22-26 in Las Vegas), with a domestic flight to Las Vegas and hotel accommodations at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino included* (approximate retail value is $2,000).

For more information on the World 10-Ball Championship, go to world10ball.com.

LOCATION:







Raxx Pool Room

510 Hempstead Tpke

West Hempstead, NY 11552

(516) 538-9896

WHEN:





Sunday, June 23rd

11:30 AM Registration closes

12:00 PM Matches begin

FIELD LIMIT:

32 players – Priority entry to Open/Pro-level players

ENTRY FEE:

$100 USD

FORMAT:







Single elimination – Race to 8

10-Ball – Call shot / Call safety

Winner breaks

Rack your own

ADDED:

$500 USD

PRIZES:



1st Place:

2nd Place +:

100% Payout – prizes based on actual field size



Flight, Hotel and Entry Fee to the Predator World 10-Ball Championship (ARV $2,000)*

Additional cash prizes will be paid if 1st place prize is covered.



*1st place prize is based on a 15 player field minimum. If the actual player field is smaller, the 1st place prize will be covered as funds allow in the following order: World 10-Ball Championship entry fee, then domestic flight to Las Vegas, then hotel accommodations at Rio All-Suites Hotel & Casino.

Actual field size of 16 or more will result in additional cash prizes.

** The top 16 on the WPA rankings are automatically qualified for the World 10-Ball Championship. Should any top 16 player enter a qualifier event, they forfeit the automatic invite.