Win a trip to Las Vegas for the 2019 Predator World 10-Ball Championship!
Predator Pro/Am Tour is hosting a qualifier at Raxx Pool Room on June 23, 2019.  1st place winner will receive free entry into the Predator World 10-Ball Championship (July 22-26 in Las Vegas), with a domestic flight to Las Vegas and hotel accommodations at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino included* (approximate retail value is $2,000).

For more information on the World 10-Ball Championship, go to world10ball.com.

LOCATION:



Raxx Pool Room
510 Hempstead Tpke
West Hempstead, NY 11552
(516) 538-9896
WHEN:


Sunday, June 23rd
11:30 AM  Registration closes
12:00 PM  Matches begin
FIELD LIMIT:
32 players – Priority entry to Open/Pro-level players
ENTRY FEE:
$100 USD
FORMAT:



Single elimination – Race to 8
10-Ball – Call shot / Call safety
Winner breaks
Rack your own
ADDED:
$500 USD
PRIZES:

     1st Place:
     2nd Place +:
100% Payout – prizes based on actual field size

Flight, Hotel and Entry Fee to the Predator World 10-Ball Championship (ARV $2,000)*  
Additional cash prizes will be paid if 1st place prize is covered.

*1st place prize is based on a 15 player field minimum.  If the actual player field is smaller, the 1st place prize will be covered as funds allow in the following order:  World 10-Ball Championship entry fee, then domestic flight to Las Vegas, then hotel accommodations at Rio All-Suites Hotel & Casino.
Actual field size of 16 or more will result in additional cash prizes.

** The top 16 on the WPA rankings are automatically qualified for the World 10-Ball Championship.  Should any top 16 player enter a qualifier event, they forfeit the automatic invite.

