Win a trip to Las Vegas for the 2019 Predator World 10-Ball Championship!
Predator Pro/Am Tour is hosting a qualifier at Raxx Pool Room on June 23, 2019. 1st place winner will receive free entry into the Predator World 10-Ball Championship (July 22-26 in Las Vegas), with a domestic flight to Las Vegas and hotel accommodations at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino included* (approximate retail value is $2,000).
For more information on the World 10-Ball Championship, go to world10ball.com.
*1st place prize is based on a 15 player field minimum. If the actual player field is smaller, the 1st place prize will be covered as funds allow in the following order: World 10-Ball Championship entry fee, then domestic flight to Las Vegas, then hotel accommodations at Rio All-Suites Hotel & Casino.
Actual field size of 16 or more will result in additional cash prizes.
** The top 16 on the WPA rankings are automatically qualified for the World 10-Ball Championship. Should any top 16 player enter a qualifier event, they forfeit the automatic invite.