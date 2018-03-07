Dates and venues are confirmed for the 2018, “West Coast Swing” of Pool

Tournaments and Action

In association with Family Billiards, California Billiards, Freezer’s Ice House and Point of View Pool

Media, the highly anticipated, ‘West Coast Swing’ of pool tournaments and action are confirmed with

dates and added monies. Now in its 6th year, ‘The West Coast Swing’ events are a coordinated effort

between POV Pool Media the west coast’s most popular billiard venues with a mission to promote the

best that cue-sports have to offer.

The West Coast Swing events and tournaments are regarded as a series of stepping stones for

professional pool players and top amateurs, seeking the high-level competition and generous payouts

whilst on the road to Las Vegas to play the CSI U.S. Open 10-ball and 8-ball Championship events, held

annually at ‘Griffs’ Bar and Billiards. Each year, the West Coast Swing events follow the same rules of

thumb: high-powered, multi-format pool tournaments featuring, top-level competition at the best venues

in the western United States with the most respected tournament staff available.

This year’s ‘West Coast Swing’ events are sure to pack a punch with the addition of Freezer’s Ice House

to the 2018 schedule, so we urge anyone with talent to ‘save the dates’!

Entry Forms for each event are also available here: http://www.povpool.com/the-2018-west-coastswing-

entry-forms-and-formats/

2018, ‘West Coast Swing’ Dates and Venues:

• JUNE 30-JULY 1 / $3,000 Added / Cole Dickson 9-Ball @ Family Billiards, SAN FRANCISCO, CA

• JULY 4TH-6TH / $5,000 Added / West Coast Challenge 1-POCKET @ California Billiards –

FREMONT, CA

• JULY 6TH-8TH / $15,000 Added / West Coast Challenge 10-BALL @ California Billiards –

FREMONT, CA

• JULY 11TH-13TH / $3,000 Added / The Ice House 1-POCKET CHALLENGE @ Freezer’s Ice

House – TEMPE, AZ

