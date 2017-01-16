Watson, Freeman Win Poison Lone Star Opener

Watson and Freeman Win Poison Lone Star Season Opener

Former Junior World Championship contender, Jacob Watson, came from behind to claim the 64-player amateur 9-ball division, and his first-ever, Poison Lone Star Billiards Tour event. After losing the hot seat match to Sonny Bosshamer, 5-4, Watson came back with a vengeance, reaching another milestone in his short, but successful playing career. Hailing from Hughes Springs, Texas, tour newcomer Clint Freeman lost the open 9-ball division hot seat to Peruvian Champion, Manny Chau, 7-4, but found redemption in the final, besting Chau 7-5, 7-6, to secure his first, Poison Lone Star Billiards Tour open 9-ball division title.

On January 7th-8th, 2017, Bogies Billiards and Sports Bar (Houston, Texas), along with tour title sponsor Poison by Predator Cues PoisonBilliards.com, and sponsors Cyclop Pool Balls facebook@CyclopPoolBalls, Ozone Billiards OzoneBilliards.com, and the APA of North Harris County facebook@APANorthHarrisCounty, facilitated another successful Poison Lone Star Billiards Tour event, procuring a generous $1,000 in added money, with eighty players in attendance, and a near $7,000 prize fund. Due to the overwhelming number of players, races were reduced in each division, on the second day.

In the amateur 9-ball division, Watson took no prisoners on his way to the final four winners’ side, defeating Cecil Rhea, Leon Contreras, Jason Galetka, 5-2, and Angel Cerrillo, 5-4, while tour newcomer Elias Garza bested Josh Gavin, Jay Russell, Jantzen Miller, 5-0, and David Leal, 5-3. Also on a role, Sonny Bosshamer defeated Michael Alvarez, Matt McCurdy, Clint Freeman, 5-4, and J.C. Torres, 5-3, while Bobby Roland ousted Ben Johnson, Ben Hebert, Robley Fontenot, 5-3, and Robbie Salinas, 5-2. On the one loss side, Freeman was on fire, eliminating Bobby Garcia, 5-2, Leon Contreras, 5-4, and Angel Cerrillo, 5-0. Steve Lenz overcame Alan Myers, 5-3, Ben Johnson, 5-2, and David Leal, 5-1, while Jantzen Miller defeated Ben Hebert, Ricky Hughes, 5-4, and Robbie Salinas, 5-3. After losing his first match to Garcia, Steve Williams won four consecutive matches, ousting Thomas Madison, Matt McCurdy, Matt Cash, 5-4, Steve Espinosa, and Mark Callahan, 5-4. Williams fell shy of the final eight, losing to J.C. Torres, 5-3. Back on the east side, Watson reigned over Garza, 5-4, and Bosshamer took down B. Roland, 5-1. Bosshamer slid by Watson, 5-4, securing a well-deserved hot seat win. On the west side, Garza sent Torres packing, 5-1, as Freeman took out B. Roland, his fifth straight victim, 5-3. Garza ended Freeman’s run, 5-3, but fell to Watson by the same score. The young gun wasted little time on Bosshamer, winning both sets, and clenching his first amateur 9-ball division title.

In the open 9-ball division, Clint Freeman made his way into the final four on the winners’ side, taking down Bob DeTuncq, Jay Russell, 9-2, Michael Pickering, 7-6, and Justin Whitehead, 7-6, while Eduardo Hernandez bested Karol Hughes, Paul Bojan, Ruben Bautista, 7-4, and Scott Proud, 7-5. Manny Chau came on strong with wins over Elias Garza, 9-3, Thomas Madison, 9-6, Sonny Bosshamer, 7-5, and Steve Lenz, 7-3, while Ernesto Bayaua ran through Alan Myers, 9-2, Adam Cooper, 9-4, Steve Espinosa, and Leon Contreras, 7-4. As the final four on the winners’ side took shape, the one loss side witnessed a comeback by Bautista, who won five consecutive matches including wins over Jacob Watson, 7-1, Steve Williams, 7-1, and Steve Lenz, 7-3. Also on the one loss side, Michael Pickering ended Yoko Joe, 7-5, Cesar Arechiga, 7-4, and Leon Contreras, 7-3, to meet Bautista. Louisiana’s own Robley Fontenot made an impressive run on the loser’s side with wins over Chad Hart, Angel Cerrillo, 7-4, Steve Espinosa, and Danny Roland, 7-6, until Whitehead ended his run, 7-1. After losing his first match to Grady Cooper, David Leal won five straight matches, with wins over Myers, 7-6, Dale Lairamore, Russell, 7-3, Ricky Hughes, 7-6, and Doug Gray, 7-3. Leal was halted by Proud, just shy of the final eight. On the east side, Freeman ousted Hernandez, 7-2, and Chau sent Bayaua west, 7-1. Freeman went on to defeat Chau for the hot seat, 7-4. Back on the east side, Bautista forged ahead, eliminating Pickering, 7-1, and Hernandez, 7-0. Whitehead made quick work of Proud, 7-3, but fell to Bayaua, 7-2. Bayaua ended Bautista’s run, 7-6, but lost to a determined Chau, 7-1. It was evident that Chau was on a mission, and Freeman had his work cut out for him. Following an unforced error by Freeman, Chau closed out the first set, 7-5. In overtime, it was a fight to the finish, as both players traded game for game, each waiting on the slightest mistake in order to pull ahead and win the set. After a near flawless second set, when the dust cleared, it was Freeman who inched ahead to win the race, 7-6, and secure his first open 9-ball division title.

There were a number of players who traveled from out of state to participate in this event, and players competing on tour for the first time. The tour would like to thank all those players for making the trip, and those who competed in their first Poison Lone Star Billiards Tour event. We hope to see you back at every opportunity.

The tour would like to recognize its 2017 sponsors and venues: Poison by Predator Cues, Cyclop Pool Balls, Ozone Billiards, and the APA of North Harris County. This year, the tour welcomes back Texas venues Bogies Billiards and Sports Bar (Houston), Bogies West (Houston), Skinny Bob’s Billiards (Round Rock), and our brand new venues, Fat Racks Sports Bar and Billiards (San Antonio), and CK Billiards (Dallas). This year the tour welcomes its new, resident vendor, Bryant Billiards, and will offer cue repair at each of its 11 stops.

Without the nearly 300 players who attend Poison Lone Star Tour events, annually, production of this tour would not be possible. The tour would like to thank each and every player for their participation, whether it’s one event, or every event year round. It is because of your patronage, that the Poison Lone Star Billiards Tour celebrates its 9th birthday this year, serving players across Texas and in surrounding states. The tour welcomes everyone back for the next event, to be held on February 11th-12th, 2017, at Bogies West, located at 9638 Jones Road, in Houston, Texas. The full 2017 schedule is published at www.LoneStarBilliardsTour.com. The Poison Lone Star Billiards Tour encourages everyone who loves to play pool and compete in a friendly atmosphere, to attend an event. “Like” us on Facebook @LoneStarTour and “Follow” us on Twitter @LoneStarTour09.

Amateur

1st Jacob Watson $530/630

2nd Sonny Bosshamer $330/$460

3rd Elias Garza $220/$300

4th Clint Freeman $140/$110

5th-6th Bobby Roland, J.C. Torres $100 ea.

7th-8th Steve Lenz, Jantzen Miller $80 ea.

9th-12th Angel Cerrillo, David Leal, Steve Williams, Robbie Salinas $50 ea.

13th-16th Ricky Hughes, Mark Callahan, Leon Contreras, Ben Johnson $25 ea.

17th-24th Ben Hebert, Daniel Forster, Jason Galetka, Steve Espinosa, Bobby Garcia, Michael Pickering, Alan Myers, Robley Fontenot

25th-32nd Jay Russell, Gerardo Alvarez, Yoko Joe, Trey Dyess, Matt Cash, Daniel Wise, Charlie Jenkins, Josh Gavin

33rd-48th Scott McKenzie, Jose Gonzalez, Richard Hernandez, Roy Payton, Chris Gutierrez, Danny Roland, Matt McCurdy, Grady Cooper, David Bahan, Kerry Burkett, Tom Rehm, Pete Charles, Adam Cooper, Shane Pickering, Chad Hart, Bob DeTuncq

49th-64th Dale Lairamore, Cesar Arechiga, Shelby Green, Doug Gray, Cecil Rhea, JaRon Davis, Thomas Madison, Jay Mestas, Eduardo Hernandez, Michael Alvarez, Karol Hughes, Oswaldo Saldana, Jesus Perez, Scott Proud, Fernando Lopez, Brian Middleton

Open

1st Clint Freeman $550/$600

2nd Manny Chau $350/$420

3rd Ernesto Bayaua $230/$185

4th Ruben Bautista $150

5th-6th Eduardo Hernandez, Justin Whitehead $120 ea.

7th-8th Michael Pickering, Scott Proud $100 ea.

9th-12th Steve Lenz, Leon Contreras, Robley Fontenot, David Leal $60 ea.

13th-16th Danny Roland, Steve Williams, Doug Gray, Cesar Arechiga $35 ea.

17th-24th Daniel Forster, Jacob Watson, Yoko Joe, Tony Benestante, Elias Garza, Steve Espinosa, Ricky Hughes, Sonny Bosshamer

25th-32nd Philip Tieu, Charlie Jenkins, Will Felder, Thomas Madison, Hiro Nakahara, Angel Cerrillo, Jay Russell, Gerardo Alvarez

33rd-48th Michael Alvarez, John Geiger, Grady Cooper, Chris Gutierrez, Bobby Garcia, Karol Hughes, Roy Payton, Robbie Salinas, Shane Pickering, Ben Johnson, Paul Bojan, Chad Hart, Jeff Harris, Dale Lairamore, Pete Charles, Ben Hebert

49th-64th Jesus Perez, Shelby Green, Scott McKenzie, Bob DeTuncq, Oswaldo Saldana, Adam Cooper, Fernando Lopez, Jason Galetka, Kerry Burkett, Matt Cash, Tom Rehm, Chuck Adams, Jay Mestas, Alan Myers, Richard Hernandez, Jantzen Miller