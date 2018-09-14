Viking SmartShops Cue Giveaway for September

MIDDLETON, WI (September 13, 2018) – Viking Cue Manufacturing, LLC is a World leading designer, developer and manufacturer of authentic, American-Made billiard cues and performance shafts. Viking is proud to announce the September Smartshops Cue of the Month Giveaway. SmartShops cues are unique, one of a kind designs that are only available for a limited time through Viking dealers.

Every month, Viking Cue will be giving away the SmartShops Cue of the Month to one very lucky individual. For the month of September, Viking is giving away the SmartShops SS-0918B cue valued at $399 MSRP. The SS-0918B features 41 Purple and White Premium Pearl, Brass, White IMA and Black IMA Rings, NEW Purple Comet Premium Pearl Butt Sleeve and Birdseye Maple forearm with Viking Concord stain. The cue is finished off with a Double Pressed Black/Purple Irish Linen Wrap, Viking Quick Release and White IMA Joint and Butt Cap. The SS-0918B comes standard with the Viking low-deflection ViKORE American Performance shaft with Tiger Everest tip as well as the Viking Limited Lifetime Warranty including warpage.

Viking would like to send out congratulations to Erica Schwalm of Massachusetts for being the winner of the July SmartShops Cue of the Month.

To enter the drawing, please visit https://www.vikingcue.com/cue-of-the-month-giveaway/. Enter once a day and we will randomly choose the winner of the SS-0918B at the end of the contest.

The Headquarters of Viking Cue is located in Middleton, WI and distributes internationally under the brands of Viking, ViKORE, eXact Shot, eXact Shot2, InViktus, VCrush, VPro, VSpin, Crush, Punch and Valhalla.

For more information, please contact Viking Cue at sales@vikingcue.comor call 1-800-397-0122. To find a Viking Dealer near you, visit our website at www.vikingcue.com.