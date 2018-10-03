Viking SmartShops Cue Giveaway for October

MIDDLETON, WI (October 3rd, 2018) – Viking Cue Manufacturing, LLC is a World leading designer, developer and manufacturer of authentic, American-Made billiard cues and performance shafts. Viking is proud to announce the October SmartShops Cue of the Month Giveaway. SmartShops cues are unique, one-of-a-kind designs that are only available for a limited time through Viking dealers.

Every month, Viking Cue will be giving away the SmartShops Cue of the Month to one very lucky individual. For the month of October, Viking is giving away the SmartShops SS-1018B cue valued at $359 MSRP. The SS-1018B features 18 Silver, Black IMA and Black/White IMA Index Rings with an East Indian Rosewood Butt Sleeve and forearm. The cue is finished off with a Double Pressed Black/White Irish Linen Wrap, Viking Quick Release, Stainless Steel Joint Collar and Black IMA Butt Cap. The SS-1018B comes standard with the Viking low-deflection ViKORE American Performance shaft with Tiger Everest tip as well as the Viking Limited Lifetime Warranty including warpage.

Viking would like to send out congratulations to David McCormick of Missouri for being the winner of the August Smartshops Cue of the Month Giveaway for August.

To enter the drawing, please visit https://www.vikingcue.com/cue-of-the-month-giveaway/. Enter once a day and we will randomly choose the winner of the SS-1018B at the end of the contest.

The Headquarters of Viking Cue is located in Middleton, WI and distributes internationally under the brands of Viking, ViKORE, eXact Shot, eXact Shot2, InViktus, VCrush, VPro, VSpin, Crush, Punch and Valhalla.

For more information, please contact Viking Cue at sales@vikingcue.comor call 1-800-397-0122. To find a Viking Dealer near you, visit our website at www.vikingcue.com.