Viking SmartShops Cue Giveaway for November

MIDDLETON, WI (October 30, 2019) – Viking Cue Manufacturing, LLC is a World leading designer, developer and manufacturer of authentic, American-Made billiard cues and performance shafts. Viking is proud to announce the November SmartShops Cue of the Month Giveaway. Not just a catalog cue with substituted materials and stains, SmartShops cues are unique, one-of-a-kind designs that are only available for a limited time through Viking dealers.

For the month of November, Viking is giving away the SmartShops SS-1119B cue valued at $519 MSRP. The SS-1119B features 12 Yellow Acrylic, White IMA and Black IMA inlays, 18 Yellow Acrylic, Black IMA and White IMA Rings and Birdseye Maple forearm and sleeve with Viking Smoke stain. The cue is finished off with a Double Pressed Black/Yellow Irish Linen Wrap, Viking Quick Release and Black IMA Joint Collar and Butt Cap. The SS-1119B comes standard with the low-deflection Viking ViKORE American Performance shaft with Tiger Everest tip as well as the Viking Limited Lifetime Warranty including warpage. This month’s contest runs from November 1st at 9:00AM until midnight on the 30th.

Viking would like to send out congratulations to Lula Ruger of New York for being the winner of the September SmartShops Cue of the Month Giveaway.

To enter the drawing, please visit https://www.vikingcue.com/cue-of-the-month-giveaway/. Enter once a day and we will randomly choose the winner of the SS-1119B at the end of the contest.

The Headquarters of Viking Cue is located in Middleton, WI and distributes internationally under the brands of Viking, ViKORE, eXact Shot, eXact Shot2, InViktus, VCrush, VPro, VSpin, Crush, Punch and Valhalla.

For more information, please contact Viking Cue at sales@vikingcue.com or call 1-800-397-0122. To find a Viking Dealer near you, visit our website at www.vikingcue.com.