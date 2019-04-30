Viking SmartShops Cue Giveaway for May —

— MIDDLETON, WI (April 30, 2019) – Viking Cue Manufacturing, LLC a World leading designer, developer and manufacturer of authentic, American-Made billiard cues and performance shafts, is proud to announce the May SmartShops Cue of the Month Giveaway. SmartShops cues are unique, one-of-a-kind designs that are only available for a limited time through Viking dealers.

For the month of May, Viking is giving away the SmartShops SS-0519B cue valued at $450 MSRP. The SS-0519B features 23 Crimson Storm and Smoke Premium Pearl, Brass and Black IMA Rings paired with a Curly Maple wrap-less design. The cue is finished off with a Double Washed Viking Stain, Viking Quick Release, Black IMA Joint Collar and Butt Cap. The SS-0519B comes standard with the Viking low-deflection ViKORE American Performance shaft with Tiger Everest tip as well as the Viking Limited Lifetime Warranty including warpage. This month’s contest runs from May 1st at 9:00AM until midnight on the 31st.

Viking would like to send out congratulations to Andrea Flamburis of Massachusetts for being the winner of the March SmartShops Cue of the Month Giveaway.

To enter the drawing, please visit https://www.vikingcue.com/cue-of-the-month-giveaway/. Enter once a day and we will randomly choose the winner of the SS-0519B at the end of the contest.

The Headquarters of Viking Cue is located in Middleton, WI and distributes internationally under the brands of Viking, ViKORE, eXact Shot, eXact Shot2, InViktus, VCrush, VPro, VSpin, Crush, Punch and Valhalla.

For more information, please contact Viking Cue at sales@vikingcue.com or call 1-800-397-0122. To find a Viking Dealer near you, visit our website at www.vikingcue.com.