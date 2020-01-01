Viking SmartShops Cue Giveaway for January

MIDDLETON, WI (January 2, 2020) – Viking Cue Manufacturing, LLC is a World leading designer, developer and manufacturer of authentic, American-Made billiard cues and performance shafts. Viking is proud to announce the January SmartShops Cue of the Month Giveaway. Not just a catalog cue with substituted materials and stains, SmartShops cues are unique, one-of-a-kind designs that are only available for a limited time through Viking dealers.

For the month of January, Viking is giving away the SmartShops SS-0120B cue valued at $499 MSRP. The SS-0120B features 15 Precious Alloy and White Premium Pearl and Black IMA rings and West Indian Rosewood Butt and forearm. The cue is finished off with a double pressed Black/Walnut Irish Linen wrap, Viking Quick Release and White IMA Joint and Butt Cap. The SS-0120B comes standard with the Viking low-deflection ViKORE American Performance shaft with Tiger Everest tip as well as the Viking Limited Lifetime Warranty including warpage.

This month’s contest runs from January 2nd at 9:00AM until midnight on the 31st.

Viking would like to send out congratulations to Carol Woehrle of Minnesota for being the winner of the November SmartShops Cue of the Month Giveaway.

To enter the drawing, please visit https://www.vikingcue.com/cue-of-the-month-giveaway/. Enter once a day and we will randomly choose the winner of the SS-0120B at the end of the contest.

The Headquarters of Viking Cue is located in Middleton, WI and distributes internationally under the brands of Viking, ViKORE, eXact Shot, eXact Shot2, InViktus, VCrush, VPro, VSpin, Crush, Punch and Valhalla.

For more information, please contact Viking Cue at sales@vikingcue.com or call 1-800-397-0122. To find a Viking Dealer near you, visit our website at www.vikingcue.com.