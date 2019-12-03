Viking SmartShops Cue Giveaway for December

MIDDLETON, WI (December 2, 2019) – Viking Cue Manufacturing, LLC is a World leading designer, developer and manufacturer of authentic, American-Made billiard cues and performance shafts. Viking is proud to announce the December SmartShops Cue of the Month Giveaway. Not just a catalog cue with substituted materials and stains, SmartShops cues are unique, one-of-a-kind designs that are only available for a limited time through Viking dealers.

For the month of December, Viking is giving away the SmartShops SS-1219B cue valued at $489 MSRP. The SS-1219B features 24 genuine Banded Malachite, Silver and Black IMA rings, Black Premium Pearl butt sleeve and a Curly Maple forearm with Viking Jade stain. The cue is finished off with a double pressed Black/Green Irish Linen wrap, Viking Quick Release, Stainless Steel/Black IMA Joint and Black IMA Butt Cap. The SS-1219B comes standard with the Viking low-deflection ViKORE American Performance shaft with Tiger Everest tip as well as the Viking Limited Lifetime Warranty including warpage.

This month’s contest runs from December 3rd at 9:00AM until midnight on the 31st. Good Luck!

Viking would like to send out congratulations to Audrey Golden of North Carolina for being the winner of the October SmartShops Cue of the Month Giveaway.

To enter the drawing, please visit https://www.vikingcue.com/cue-of-the-month-giveaway/. Enter once a day and we will randomly choose the winner of the SS-1219B at the end of the contest.

The Headquarters of Viking Cue is located in Middleton, WI and distributes internationally under the brands of Viking, ViKORE, eXact Shot, eXact Shot2, InViktus, VCrush, VPro, VSpin, Crush, Punch and Valhalla.

For more information, please contact Viking Cue at sales@vikingcue.com or call 1-800-397-0122. To find a Viking Dealer near you, visit our website at www.vikingcue.com.