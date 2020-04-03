Viking SmartShops Cue Giveaway for April, 2020

MIDDLETON, WI (April 2, 2020) – Viking Cue Manufacturing, LLC is a World leading designer, developer and manufacturer of authentic, American-Made billiard cues and performance shafts. Viking is proud to announce the April SmartShops Cue of the Month Giveaway. Not simply a catalog cue with substituted materials and stains, SmartShops cues are unique, one-of-a-kind designs that are only available for a limited time through Viking dealers.

For the month of April, Viking is giving away the SmartShops SS-0420B cue valued at $429 MSRP. The SS-0420B features 29 New Tangerine Tempest premium pearl, brass, black IMA and white IMA rings, a New Tangerine Tempest premium pearl butt sleeve and sleek, wrap-less hard-rock Maple construction. The cue is finished off with a 3-way faded Midnight Black/Electric Orange stain application, Viking Quick Release and White IMA Joint and Butt Cap. The SS-0420B also features the Viking low-deflection ViKORE American Performance shaft with Tiger Everest tip as well as the Viking Limited Lifetime Warranty including warpage.

This month’s contest runs from April 2nd at 9:00AM until midnight on the 30th.

Viking would like to send out congratulations to Kelly Tupick of New Hampshire for being the winner of the February SmartShops Cue of the Month Giveaway.

To enter the drawing, please visit https://www.vikingcue.com/cue-of-the-month-giveaway/. Enter once a day and we will randomly choose the winner of the SS-0420B at the end of the contest.

The Headquarters of Viking Cue is located in Middleton, WI and distributes internationally under the brands of Viking, ViKORE, eXact Shot, eXact Shot2, InViktus, VCrush, VPro, VSpin, Crush, Punch and Valhalla. For more information, please contact Viking Cue at sales@vikingcue.com or call 1-800-397-0122. To find a Viking Dealer near you, visit our website at www.vikingcue.com