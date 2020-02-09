- Viking SmartShops Model #SS-0220B MSRP $469 For the month of February, Viking is giving away the SmartShops SS-0220B cue valued at $469 MSRP. The SS-0220B features NEW Crimson Storm Premium Pearl, Silver and Black IMA rings and a Michigan Hard Rock Maple butt embellished with Red Velvet Pearl Paint. This sleek, wrap-less cue is finished off with a Viking Quick Release and Black IMA Joint and Butt Cap. The SS-0220B comes standard with the Viking low-deflection ViKORE American Performance shaft with Tiger Everest tip as well as the Viking Limited Lifetime Warranty including warpage.
Viking Cue of the Month February Giveaway