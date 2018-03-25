Van Boening, US Open Bank Pool Champion

Van Boening pockets US Open Bank Pool Championship

CueSports International, Henderson, NV (Mar. 24, 2018) — Shane Van Boening proved once

again why he is the number one player in the U.S. as he went undefeated to win the US Open

Bank Pool Championship.

The US Open Bank Pool Championship started Mar. 20 at Griff’s in Las Vegas, with a field of 20

players from across the country. It concluded Mar. 22.

Van Boening’s path to the finals included wins over: John Plunkett, 4-1; Tres Kane, 4-0; Ronnie

Alcano, 4-0; Dee Adkins, 4-1. He then met Neal Jacobs of Chicago, Ill. for the hot seat match.

Jacobs, an animated and aggressive player jumped out to an early 2-1 lead. But Van Boening

played with patience to win the match by a score of 4-3 and send Jacobs to the loser’s bracket.

Jacobs scored wins over: Harry Platis, 4-0; Chris Lulek, 4-2; and Gary Lutman, 4-2, before losing

the hot seat match to Van Boening.

In the finals, which were a single race-to-five format, Van Boening came out strong and

determined not to leave Jacobs any open balls. Van Boening won the match 5-0, adding

another US Open title to his resume.

1. Shane Van Boening, $3,000

2. Neal Jacobs, $1,500

3. Gary Lutman, $1,000

4. Brandon Shuff, $500

5. Dee Adkins, $250

6. Ronnie Alcano, $250

The US Open One Pocket Championship got underway Mar. 23, also at Griff’s in Las Vegas. The

29-player field has been whittled down to 16. Bracket is available at ctsondemand.com and free

live stream at www.facebook.com/playCSI/.

For more information, contact Mary Coffman, CSI