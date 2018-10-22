Valley-Dynamo Named Official Pool Table of APA



LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO (Oct. 18, 2018) – The American Poolplayers Association (APA) and Valley-Dynamo have reached an agreement to make Valley pool tables the “Official Table of APA.”

Valley pool tables have been used for many years at APA’s championship tournaments in Las Vegas and this agreement ensures those tables will continue to be used through 2021.

Valley-Dynamo and their vendor, High Country Promotions, have made significant investments in recent years to ensure that they are providing high quality tables at APA’s championship events. Those investments include updating High Country’s table inventory with more than 200 brand new tables featuring the new Valley-Dynamo “Competition Cushion Rail System” as well as upgrades to the cloth and pockets.

“As the world’s largest pool league, and the producer of the world’s largest pool tournaments, APA has worked diligently with Valley to improve and maintain the quality of the tables used at our events so that they meet the expectations of our members. We believe this agreement ensures those expectations will continue to be met,” said APA President Renee Lyle.

“Valley-Dynamo is thrilled to continue its commitment to the APA and to its vast and loyal community of players with this partnership. We’ve worked hand-in-hand with the APA and High Country Promotions to provide updated equipment which we hope will continue to provide high quality events and experiences for the APA player,” said Valley-Dynamo Chief Operating Officer Nick Baron.

The APA, based in Lake Saint Louis, Mo., sanctions the world’s largest amateur pool league, with leagues throughout the United States, Canada and Japan. Nearly 250,000 members compete in weekly 8-Ball and 9-Ball League play. The APA is generally recognized as the Governing Body of Amateur Pool, having established the official rules, championships, formats and handicap systems for the sport of amateur billiards.

The APA produces four major tournaments each year—the APA World Pool Championships, the APA Poolplayer Championships, the APA Junior Championships and the U.S. Amateur Championship—that, together, pay out more than $2 Million in cash and prizes annually!

The APA and its championships are sponsored by Aramith, Action Cues, PoolDawg and Valley-Dynamo.

Valley-Dynamo, based in Richland Hills, Texas, is the largest manufacturer of coin-operated and consumer game tables including pool, air hockey, foosball, and shuffleboard tables. Valley branded coin-operated pool tables have a history dating back to 1945 and have been the leader in the coin-operated pool table market due to reliability, durability, and return on investment. Valley, Dynamo, Tornado, and Champion products are all made in the USA and are sold worldwide.

For more info on the APA, visit www.poolplayers.com. For more information on Valley-Dynamo, visitwww.valley-dynamo.com.