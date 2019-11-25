USA & BCA Pool Leagues New Identities

CSI leagues, a division of CueSports International™ (CSI), is proud to unveil new brand identities for both of its leagues – the USA Pool League™ and BCA Pool League™. This effort is long overdue but it’s time to give our members fresh, modern identities they can be proud of as we continue to grow and shape the future of pool. USA Pool League

The USA Pool League was launched in 2008 and has experienced continuous growth since that time. Recent growth has been astounding with its membership doubling in just the last two years. It is one of only two leagues in the world powered by FargoRate – the only worldwide universal rating system for pool players.

The USA Pool League is designed to be a fun, social league backed by the passion and experience of a global industry leader. We are confident that the new identity conveys this and will be something that our members are proud of. The primary and alternate versions of the new USA Pool League identity are shown below.

For more information about the USA Pool League, visit www.playusapool.com. BCA Pool League

The BCA Pool League is a league-sanctioning organization established in 1978 by the Billiard Congress of America (BCA) as a means to unify independent leagues around the world. In 2004, the BCA decided to sell the league to CueSports International. Today, the BCA Pool League is the oldest and largest league-sanctioning organization in the world and is also powered by FargoRate.

Today, BCA Pool League denotes Billiards & Cuesports Association Pool League but will continue to be referred to as the BCA Pool League. This name accurately reflects what it is – a global association for all types and sizes of pool leagues. We are confident that the new identity properly conveys this image and will resonate with our members. The primary and alternate versions of the new BCA Pool League identity are shown below.

For more information about the BCA Pool League, visit www.playbcapool.com.

Greg Ekborg, CueSports International Brand Marketing Director, said “The new league identities help solidify our commitment to members, League Operators and League Managers. They will all be part of a league that looks great, feels great and is great.”

​These new identities will be made available by January 1, 2020 to BCA Pool League Operators, USA Pool League Managers, Sponsors, Partners, etc.

A look back

When moving forward, it’s good to understand where you’ve been. Below are the previous USA Pool League and BCA Pool League identities that will no longer be used. If you are using these images on any league or event promotional materials, please replace them with the new identities as they become available.

CueSports International is an international pool league and event leader and is currently comprised of three divisions: CSI leagues, CSI events and CSI media. CSI leagues manages the BCA Pool League and USA Pool League, CSI events produces numerous amateur and professional events around the globe and CSI media creates live streaming and digital content. Through its vision and strategic alliances, CSI is “shaping the future of pool.” For more information about CSI or any of its divisions, visit www.playcsipool.com.