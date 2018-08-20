U.S. International 9-Ball Open, October 21-27, 2018

The U.S. International 9-Ball Open

Norfolk, Virginia October 21-27, 2018

Pat Fleming takes immense pride in officially announcing the U.S. International 9-Ball Open! It will be staged at the Sheraton Waterside Hotel in Norfolk, Virginia.

This will be the fourth straight year that the Sheraton will be hosting a major global 9-Ball event. As in the past, the Sheraton will provide all of the creature comforts that you would expect from a world class hotel. Discounted rates on hotel rooms are offered for spectators as well as for contestants. An assortment of meal options will be available including food stations in the ballroom and full course menus in their City Dock Norfolk restaurant.

The U.S. Open 9-Ball Championships was an annual event that will skip 2018 and continue in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2019 under the auspices of Matchroom Sports.

Quick U.S. International 9-Ball Open Details