Turning Stone Classic XXX 9-Ball Open – August 23-26, 2018  

Turning Stone Classic XXX 9-Ball Open – August 23-26, 2018Mike Zuglan’s Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour and Turning Stone Resort Casino are proud to present our 2017-2018 Season Finale, The $25,000 Added, “Turning Stone Classic XXX 9-Ball Open”. This event will take place in Turning Stone’s beautiful & spacious Event Center which has become known worldwide as one of the best venues ever. There are no bad seats, and the layout allows you to mingle with all of your favorite players and friends, giving you the feeling of being part of the action yourself. If you have never been to Turning Stone, located in Verona NY, you simply don’t know what you are missing. Check them out at www.turningstone.comFor an unprecedented 30th time, we will have a full field of 128 players with no shortage of past, present and future Champions. Shane Van Boening, Jayson Shaw, Johnny Archer, Earl Strickland, Mika Immonen, Karen Corr & for the first time LoreeJon Hasson are just a few of the legends signed up for this event. But let’s not count out our Joss Tour regulars like Matt Tetreault, Nelson Oliveira, Bucky Souvanthong, Ron Casanzio & this season’s tour point champ Bruce Nagle, who just to name a few, all have a legitimate chance of making history. So look for anything to happen when the smoke clears on Sunday night. I am pleased to also announce that once again this a BCA ranking event for US players looking for invitations to many world events. The complete player list is on our site www.joss9balltour.comThere will once again be a “Second Chance” tournament on Sunday August 26th at 10AM running continuously and concurrently with the main event until completed. This is an extra event for those Non Pro level players (I will decide) eliminated from the main event. The event format will be as follows: $60 Entry Fee – 32 Player Max – same rules as main event – Single Elimination – Races to 4, best 2 of 3 sets, with the deciding set being a single game sudden death. This means that if each player wins a race to 4, there will be a lag for the break and a 1 game playoff to determine the match winner. Entries will be taken for this tournament as players are eliminated from the main event and will be treated as first paid – first in until the event is full.The equipment for our world class event will once again be 16, 9 foot Diamond Pro tables & lights covered with 860 Simonis (“The Cloth Of Champions”) tournament blue cloth. We will be using the new Aramith Tournament TV Pro Cup balls. Thanks again to Ivan Lee for providing us with the world’s best cloth and the world’s best billiard balls! All of these items will be for sale in tournament used condition, and only seriously interested parties are urged to contact Mike Zuglan immediately at 518-356-7163 for info and pricing.Being a spectator at Turning Stone is an experience you won’t find anywhere else. We always offer fans, Free Admission, Free collectible posters (while supplies last) and once again Turning Stone will be giving away $10 free/match plays to all players and fans (1 per person while supplies last). So you get Free admission, Free posters and Free bets!! No one else does it like Turning Stone and the Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour! Included in the Event Center at Turning Stone is a full service snack bar serving all of our favorite foods and adult beverages. There will be billiard product vendors and on site cue repairs available for all your needs. We will also be raffling off 2 gorgeous, custom, engraved Joss Cues on Saturday at 8pm and Sunday immediately prior to the final match and you Do Not have to be present to win. These cues have a retail value of $1,200 each and are generously provided by Danny Janes of Joss Cues Ltd. Thanks again to Danny, Debbie & Stephen Janes for all they do for us!! We will also choose a winning ticket to receive the Pro Cup cue ball used in the final match autographed by the winner.So come to Turning Stone Resort Casino August 23-26 for a great experience and 4 full days of some of the best pool you will ever witness. If for some reason you are unable to make it, there will be a Free live stream and live scoring expertly provided by Mike Howerton, Jerry Forsythe & Upstate Al Leon of www.azbilliards.com & The Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour and Turning Stone Resort Casino. Match times are Thursday 4, 6, 8, & 10 pm. Friday 10 am, noon, 2, 4, 6, 8, & 10 pm. Saturday 10 am, noon, 2, 4, 6, 8, & 10 pm. Sunday 11 am, 1, 3, 5, and the final match at 7 pm.
Our upcoming 2018-2019 season, complete with 16 regular billiard parlor plus 2 Turning Stone events, will begin on Sept 22 & 23 at TJ’s Classic Billiards in Waterville ME. The new season will also include our 3rd “Joss Junior 9-Ball Championship” on Jan. 26 & 27, 2019 at Sharp Shooters in Amsterdam NY. If you would like to donate items to be given to the future generation of our great sport, please contact me at 518-356-7163. Also be advised that our next Turning Stone Classic XXXI 9-Ball Open is scheduled for January 3-6, 2019. I will begin taking entries for that event at this event in August. For more information and a complete schedule of events, go to www.joss9balltour.com
The Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour Is Proudly Sponsored By;
Joss Cues – http://www.josscues.com
Turning Stone Resort Casino – http://www.turningstone.com
Simonis Cloth – http://www.simoniscloth.com
Poolonthenet.com – http://www.poolonthenet.com
AzBilliards.com – http://www.azbilliards.comAramith – http://www.aramith.com
Billiards Press – http://www.billiardspress.com
World Class Cue Care – http://www.jnj-industries.com
