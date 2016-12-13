Turning Stone Classic XXVII 9-Ball Open – January 5-8, 2017

Mike Zuglan’s Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour, www.joss9balltour.com and Turning Stone Resort Casino are proud to present our 2016-2017 Mid Season Championship, The $25,000 Added, “Turning Stone Classic XXVII 9-Ball Open”. This event will take place in Turning Stone’s beautiful & spacious Event Center which has become known as one of the best venues ever. There are no bad seats, and the layout allows you to mingle with all of your favorite players and friends, giving you the feeling of being part of the action yourself. There is an aura of intimacy that seems to surround you at these events. If you have never been to Turning Stone, located in Verona NY, you simply don’t know what you are missing. Check them out at www.turningstone.com

For 27th time, we will have a full field of 128 players with no shortage of past, present and future Champions. Jayson Shaw (4 of the last 5 TS Championships), Johnny Archer, Rodney Morris, John Morra, Karen Corr, Jennifer Barretta, Chezka Centeno, Kevin Cheng, Jung Lin Chang, Darren Appleton, Jeremy Sossei & Thorsten Hohmann are just a few competing in this world class event. Don’t think for a minute that any of these players are a “lock” to win. Our regular Joss Tour players just might have something to say about that. The complete player list (subject to change) is on our site www.joss9balltour.com

There will once again be a “Second Chance” tournament on Sunday January 8 at 10AM running continuously and concurrently with the main event until completed. This is an event for those Non Pro level players (I will decide) eliminated from the main event. The event format will be as follows: $60 Entry Fee – 32 Player Max – same rules as main event – Single Elimination – Races to 4, best 2 of 3 sets, with the deciding set a single game sudden death. This means that if each player wins a race to 4, there will be a lag for the break and a 1 game playoff to determine the match winner. Entries will be taken for this tournament as players are eliminated from the main event and will be treated as first paid – first in until the event is full.

The equipment for our world class event will once again be 16, 9 foot Diamond Pro tables, with Diamond overhead lights, covered with 860 Simonis (“The Cloth Of Champions”) tournament blue cloth. We will be using the Aramith Tournament TV Pro Cup balls. Thanks again to Ivan Lee for providing us with the World’s best cloth and the World’s best balls! All of these items will be for sale in tournament used condition, and only seriously interested parties are urged to contact Mike Zuglan immediately at 518-356-7163 for info and pricing.

Being a spectator at Turning Stone is an experience you won’t find anywhere else. We always offer fans, Free Admission, Free collectible posters (while supplies last) and once again Turning Stone will be giving away a $10 free play to all players and fans. So you get Free admission, Free posters and Free bets!! No one else does it like Turning Stone and the Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour! Included in the Event Center at Turning Stone is a full service snack bar serving all of our favorite foods and adult beverages. There will be billiard product vendors and on site cue repairs available for all your needs. We will also be raffling off 2 gorgeous, custom, engraved Joss Cues on Saturday at 8pm and Sunday immediately prior to the final match and you Do Not have to be present to win. These cues have a retail value of $1,500 each and are generously provided by Danny Janes of Joss Cues Ltd. Thanks again to Danny, Debbie & Stephen Janes for all they do for us!! We will also choose a winning ticket to receive the Pro Cup cue ball used in the final match autographed by the winner.

The raffle cues can be viewed here: https://josscues.com/joss-northeast-9-ball-tour-2016-17/

So, why not make your way to Turning Stone Resort Casino January 5-8 for a great experience and 4 full days of some of the best pool you will ever witness. If for some reason you are unable to make it, there will be a Free live stream and live scoring expertly provided by Mike Howerton & Jerry Forsythe( www.azbilliards.com ), Upstate Al Leon, The Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour and Turning Stone Resort Casino. Match times are Thursday 4, 6, 8, & 10 PM. Friday 10 AM, noon, 2, 4, 6, 8, & 10 PM. Saturday 10 AM, noon, 2, 4, 6, 8, & 10 PM. Sunday 11 AM, 1, 3, 5, and the final match at 7 PM.

Good News! Our 2016-2017 Season Finale, the “Turning Stone Classic XXVIII 9-Ball Open” is now official and scheduled for August 31 thru September 3, 2017. I will begin accepting entries for that event at this January event but not before. I suggest early entry to avoid being shut out. For more information and a complete schedule of our Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour events, go to www.joss9balltour.com

Thank You & Happy Holidays.

Mike Zuglan

The Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour Is Proudly Sponsored By;

Joss Cues – http://www.josscues.com

Turning Stone Resort Casino – http://www.turningstone.com

Simonis Cloth – http://www.simoniscloth.com

Poolonthenet.com – http://www.poolonthenet.com

AzBilliards.com – http://www.azbilliards.com

Aramith – http://www.aramith.com

Billiards Press – http://www.billiardspress.com

Heidrich Custom Cues – http://www.heidrichcustomcues.com

World Class Cue Care – http://www.jnj-industries.com

