Turning Stone Classic XXIX 9-Ball, Jan. 4-7

Turning Stone Classic XXIX 9-Ball Open

January 4-7, 2018

Mike Zuglan’s Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour and Turning Stone Resort Casino are proud to present The $25,000 Added “Turning Stone Classic XXIX 9-Ball Open” on January 4-7, 2018. Turning Stone has once again most generously invited us to compete in their beautiful and spacious Event Center which is one of the best arenas in the world. There is not a bad seat in the house and multiple matches can be viewed comfortably from everywhere. The intimate layout in this world class arena allows you to mingle with your favorite players and lets you feel like you are a part of the action as well. Turning Stone Resort Casino is a full service resort with everything needed for a relaxing, fun filled and enjoyable experience. Check them out at www.turningstone.com

Our 29th Turning Stone Classic will once again be a full roster of 128 players competing for the title. The field will include a wide range of talent from our regular tour players to some of the best in the game. Previous winners like Jayson Shaw, Johnny Archer, Rodney Morris, Mika Immonen will all be in attendance along with many other notable and not so notable great players. The complete player list can be found on our site, www.joss9balltour.com . This promises to be yet another memorable event in our Turning Stone Classic series. Our next regular season event will be stop # 7 at the brand new Brickhouse Billiards in Syracuse NY on Jan 13 & 14, 2018, and our regular season will continue on from there until June. Then our $25,000 added “Turning Stone Classic XXX 9-Ball Open”, Season Finale, will be August 23-26, 2018. I will begin taking entries for that event at this event in January and not before. FYI, there is every reason to believe that the August 2018 Season Finale will fill to capacity many months prior to the event, so seriously interested players need to sign up early to avoid being shut out.

Once again at Turning Stone there will be a “second chance” tournament on Sunday January 7th at 10AM. This is an event for those Non Pro level players (I will decide) eliminated from the main event. The event format will be as follows: $60 Entry Fee – 32 Player Max – same rules as main event – Single Elimination – Races to 4, best 2 of 3 sets, with the deciding set being a single game sudden death. This means that if each player wins a race to 4, there will be a lag for the break and a 1 game playoff to determine the match winner. Entries will be taken for this tournament as players are eliminated from the main event and will be treated as first paid – first in until the event is full.

The equipment for our world class event will once again be 16 Diamond Pro tables covered with 860 Simonis (“The Cloth Of Champions”) tournament blue cloth. We will again be using the Aramith TV Tournament balls with Pro Cup cue balls. And please thank Aramith and specifically Ivan Lee for stepping in to most generously provide us with the best balls on the planet! All items, including tables and balls, are for sale in tournament used condition, and only seriously interested parties are urged to contact Mike Zuglan immediately at 518-356-7163 for info and pricing.

As always, fans coming to Turning Stone for our event will be treated to Free Admission, Free collectible posters, which have all the previous winners listed (while supplies last & can be viewed now at www.joss9balltour.com and on Face Book at Mike Zuglan’s Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour page), $10 casino Free Plays to players and fans, and some of the best pool you will ever see. All of this is brought to you courtesy of Turning Stone Resort Casino and the Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour!

Included in the Event Center at Turning Stone is a full service snack bar serving all of our favorite foods and adult beverages. There will be billiard product vendors and on site cue repairs available for all your needs. Mike Burton of www.josscues.com will have a wide range of Joss Cues and Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour Shirts. CJ and Peggi Wilkinson of www.baltimorecitycues.com will be here with their extensive cue, case and supplies display. Dan Dishaw, www.dishawcues.com will be on hand with his cues and expert on site cue repairs. And Feng Zhao of www.lite-systems.com will be there with his custom LED billiard lighting and other billiard products. There is still time and room for new vendor or two at a mere fraction of what you would pay elsewhere. Interested parties should contact me at 518-356-7163 immediately.

Dan, Debbie and Stephen Janes of Joss Cues, have once again upped the ante and provided us with two gorgeous, custom engraved Joss cues for raffle. The cues are valued at $1,200 each and will be raffled off on Saturday just before the 8 PM matches, and the second will go on Sunday immediately prior to the final match at approximately 7 PM. These beautiful cues can be viewed here: https://josscues.com/cues/custom/joss-custom-26/

In addition to the cues, I will once again give away the Aramith Pro Cup cue ball used in the final match, autographed by the winner, to some lucky fan by combining all of the Saturday and Sunday raffle tickets and picking the winner from them.

We invite everyone to come to Turning Stone Resort & Casino January 4-7, 2018 for a great experience and 4 full days of some of the best pool you will ever witness. If for some reason you are unable to make it, there will be free live scoring and a free live stream expertly provided by Alan Leon, aka Upstate Al and Mike Howerton at www.azbilliards.com , The Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour and Turning Stone Resort Casino. Match times are as follows: Thursday at 4,6,8 & 10pm. Friday at 10am, noon, 2,4,6,8 & 10pm. Saturday at 10am, noon, 2,4,6,8 & 10pm. Sunday at 11am, 1,3,5 & the final match at 7pm. The second chance tournament on Sunday will begin at 10am and run continuously until completed.

I would like to ask all of you to please publicize our event through social media etc. so more people may be informed about this great and free event. And, as always, I remind all of you how important it is to please frequent your local billiard parlors and promote and utilize the fine products of our most generous sponsors listed below. They are the backbone of our sport!

I hope to see all of you at Turning Stone

Happy Holidays,

Mike Zuglan

