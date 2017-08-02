Turning Stone Classic XXVIII 9-Ball Open – August 31-September 3

Mike Zuglan’s Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour and Turning Stone Resort Casino are proud to present our 2016-2017 Season Finale, The $25,000 Added, “Turning Stone Classic XXVIII 9-Ball Open”. This event will take place in Turning Stone’s beautiful & spacious Event Center which is known worldwide as one of the best venues ever. There are no bad seats, and the layout allows you to mingle with all of your favorite players and friends, giving you the feeling of being part of the action yourself. There is an aura of intimacy that seems to surround you at these events. If you have never been to Turning Stone, located in Verona NY, you simply don’t know what you are missing. Check them out at www.turningstone.com

For an unprecedented 28th time, we will have a full field of players with no shortage of past, present and future Champions. Defending champion Jayson Shaw & Johnny Archer who both have 6 Turning Stone Classic wins each, will both be there to try to break the tie for the most wins. However with players like 2017 BCA Hall Of Fame inductee Darren Appleton, Shane Van Boening, Rodney Morris, Earl Strickland, Dennis Hatch, Billy Thorpe, Oscar and Ernesto Dominguez, Mika Immonen, Karen Corr & many others, winning could be a tall task. And let’s not count out our Joss Tour regulars like Nelson Oliveira, Bucky Souvanthong, Ron Casanzio & Jeremy Sossei that have a legitimate chance of making history. So look for anything to happen when the smoke clears on Sunday night. I am pleased to also announce that once again in addition to being a BCA event, this will be a Grade One Mosconi Cup ranking event for 2017! The complete player list (subject to change) can be found on our site www.joss9balltour.com

There will once again be a “Second Chance” tournament on Sunday September 3rd at 10AM running continuously and concurrently with the main event until completed. This is an event for those Non Pro level players (I will decide) eliminated from the main event. The event format will be as follows: $60 Entry Fee – 32 Player Max – same rules as main event – Single Elimination – Races to 4, best 2 of 3 sets, with the deciding set a single game sudden death. This means that if each player wins a race to 4, there will be a lag for the break and a 1 game playoff to determine the match winner. Entries will be taken for this tournament as players are eliminated from the main event and will be treated as first paid – first in until the event is full.

The equipment for our world class event will once again be 16, 9 foot Diamond Pro tables & lights covered with 860 Simonis (“The Cloth Of Champions”) tournament blue cloth. We will be using the new Aramith Tournament TV Pro Cup balls. Thanks again to Ivan Lee for providing us with the world’s best cloth and the world’s best billiard balls! All of these items will be for sale in tournament used condition, and only seriously interested parties are urged to contact Mike Zuglan immediately at 518-356-7163 for info and pricing.

Being a spectator at Turning Stone is an experience you won’t find anywhere else. We always offer fans, Free Admission, Free collectible posters (while supplies last) and once again Turning Stone will be giving away a $10 free play to all players and fans. So you get Free admission, Free posters and Free bets!! No one else does it like Turning Stone and the Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour! Included in the Event Center at Turning Stone is a full service snack bar serving all of our favorite foods and adult beverages. There will be billiard product vendors and on site cue repairs available for all your needs. We will also be raffling off 2 gorgeous, custom, engraved Joss Cues on Saturday at 8pm and Sunday immediately prior to the final match and you Do Not have to be present to win. These cues have a retail value of $1,500 and $1,200 and are generously provided by Danny Janes of Joss Cues Ltd. Thanks again to Danny, Debbie & Stephen Janes for all they do for us!! We will also choose a winning ticket to receive the Pro Cup cue ball used in the final match autugraphed by the winner.

So come to Turning Stone Resort Casino August 28-September 3 for a great experience and 4 full days of some of the best pool you will ever witness. If for some reason you are unable to make it, there will be a Free live stream and live scoring expertly provided by Mike Howerton & Jerry Forsythe www.azbilliards.com Upstate Al Leon, The Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour and Turning Stone Resort Casino. Match times are Thursday 4, 6, 8, & 10 pm. Friday 10 am, noon, 2, 4, 6, 8, & 10 pm. Saturday 10 am, noon, 2, 4, 6, 8, & 10 pm. Sunday 11 am, 1, 3, 5, and the final match at 7 pm.

As a reminder, our new 2017-2018 season will begin on Sept 23 & 24 at TJ’s in Waterville ME. The new season will also include our second “Joss Junior 9-Ball Championship” on Oct 21 & 22 at Sharp Shooters in Amsterdam NY. If you would like to donate items to be given to the future generation of our great sport, please contact me at 518-356-7163. Also be advised that our next Turning Stone Classic XXIX 9-Ball Open is scheduled for January 4-7, 2018. I will begin taking entries for that event at this event in August. For more information and a complete schedule of events, go to www.joss9balltour.com

The Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour Is Proudly Sponsored By;

Joss Cues – http://www.josscues.com

Turning Stone Resort Casino – http://www.turningstone.com

Simonis Cloth – http://www.simoniscloth.com

Poolonthenet.com – http://www.poolonthenet.com

AzBilliards.com – http://www.azbilliards.com

Aramith – http://www.aramith.com

Billiards Press – http://www.billiardspress.com

Heidrich Custom Cues – http://www.heidrichcustomcues.com

World Class Cue Care – http://www.jnj-industries.com

