Tri-State Tour event on October 22, 2017 held at Steinway Billiards 3525 Steinway Street, Astoria, (Queens), NY.
Photo: Left to Right
1st – Juan Melendez; 2nd – John Francisco
RESULTS
1st Place Juan Melendez 730
2nd Place John Francisco 480
3rd Place Basdeo Sookhai 290
4th Place Luis Jimenez 190
5th/6th Place Carl Yusuf Khan 120
5th/6th Place Ambi Estevez 120
7th/8th Place Adam Miller 90
7th/8th Place Allison LaFleur 90
9th/12th Place Lidio Ramierez 65
9th/12th Place Mac Jankov 65
9th/12th Place Amy Yu 65
9th/12th Place Marisol Palacios 65
Tri-State Tour Results – October 22