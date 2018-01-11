Thorpe Wins Joss NE 9-Ball Turning Stone Classic

Here is the complete order of finish for the Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour’s, “Turning Stone Classic XXIX 9-Ball Open”, which was held January 4 – 7, 2018. The event was $25,000 added with a total prize fund of $41,400. There was a full field of 128 players. All players were paid in cash immediately upon their elimination from the event!

1st $8,000 Billy Thorpe

2nd $5,000 Dennis Hatch

3rd $3,600 Joey Cicero (Can)

4th $2,600 Besar Spahiu (Albania)

5/6th $2,000 each – Jayson Shaw (Scot), Zion Zvi

7/8th $1,600 each – Mika Immonen, Dan Hewitt (Can)

9/12th $1,200 each – Brandon Shuff, Shaun Wilkie, Adam Monture (Can), Jesse Piercey (Can)

13/16th $850 each – Nelson Oliveira, Matt Tetreault, Johnny Archer, Frank Hernandez

17/24th $550 each – Nick Charette (Can), Randy Labonte, Raphael Dabreo, Ivaylo Petrov, Hunter Lombardo, Sean Morgan, Bucky Souvanthong, Martin Daigle (Can)

25/32nd $300 each – John Morra (Can), Greg Antonakos, Jason Michas, Thomas Wan, Dave Fernandez, Kyle Pepin, Paul Dryden, Kevin Clark

33/48 – Mike Verducci, Jerry Crowe, Clyde Matta, Ben Werblow, Nick Antonakos, Kerry McAuliffe, Matt Krah, Mike Yednak, Dan Basavich, Earl Herring, Steve Mack, Qais Kolee (Iraq), Mike Giurleo, Jesse Docalavich, Nick Coppola, Joe Dupuis

49/64 – Lance Lisciotti, Mike Nicoloro, Steve Lillis, Tom Gildea, John Vitale, James Chemaly, Sylvain Desrosiers (Can), Mike Toohig, John McConnell, Rob Hart,

Chris Braiman, Tom Acciavatti, Rich Connors, Marco Kam, Roger Miller (Can), Vince Chrysler (Can)

65/96 – Dawn Fox, Hendrik Drost, Jorge Rodriguez, Robert Ragusa, Greg Johnson (Can), Ryan Urso, Mark Haynes, Willie Oney, Joe Sinicropi, Alvin Thomas,

Dave Giner, Doug Rhee, Chris Wilburn, Jordan Turner, Jonathan Smith, Dale Kimmett (Can), Eric Croteau (Can), Fred Gokey, Brent Boemmels,

Bob Cunningham, John Francisco, George Sokolowski (Can), Jay Goyer (Can), Kevin West, Greg Bombard, Paul Pensgen, Devin Buttle (Can), Steve Fleming Connor Phares, Josh Harding, James Kearney, Steven Winter (Can)

97/128 – Rich Howard, Dave Shlemperis, Dwight Dixon, Phil Harju, Noah Wells, Jeremiah Pucci, Frank Gaetani, Ed Culhane, Mark Creamer, Samantha Barrett,

Lida Mullendore, Bill Cote, Jerome Rockwell, Vince Frustaci, Steve Sutton, Mike Andrews, Steven W. Smith, Tony Antone, Larry Phlegar, Redgie Cutler,

Rich Kravetz, Rob Staskowski, Gene Hunt, Meredith Lynch, Ron Casanzio, Jed Jecen, Vince Prinzivalli, Erin Bechner, Holden Chin, Jesse Palone,

Brock Watson, Alex Osipov

Our Second Chance event had a full field of 32 players with a total prize fund of $1,600.

1st $500 Redgie Cutler

2nd $300 Nick Coppola

3/4th $200 each – Vince Chrysler, John Kovacs,

5/8th $100 each – Joe Sinicropi, Jerome Rockwell, James Kearney, Jay Goyer

$1,200 Joss Cue raffle winners – Wayne Crayton & Bill Brahney & winner of the autographed Aramith Pro Cup cue ball used in the final match – Anthony Ciampi