The 42nd U.S. Open 9-Ball Championships

Get Ready! October 22-28, 2017

As of July 5, time is closing in! Do you plan on being a contestant? Have you made hotel reservations at the Sheraton yet? Are you expecting to reserve seats in the TV arena? Well, they’re all important questions, so I encourage you not to wait too long. We expect a full field with a waiting list. At some point, don’t be surprised if the Sheraton is booked solid. And don’t forget to reserve seats in the TV arena. They’re selling faster than last year, but there’s still time to act.

This year’s event will be even better than last year. Barry Behrman, the U.S. Open founder of the event which carries on in his memory, would be proud. Two side events will also be staged, an 8-player One-Pocket contest as well as an 8-player Bank Pool contest. These two invitationals will have their final matches featured in the TV arena. The Open is sanctioned by the WPA and Mosconi Points will be awarded to high finishers from Europe.

For a third straight year, the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel will host the event. The Sheraton invested $10 million into their revitalization project, so the time spent there will be even more enjoyable than ever. Making lodging accommodations now will guarantee you a deeply discounted rate on hotel rooms. Retail vendors will be wall-to-wall right outside of the ballroom to meet your billiards needs. Meal options including food stations in the ballroom as well as full course menus in their City Dock Norfolk restaurant will be open extended hours.

Also new this year is “The Waterside District” which is next door to the Sheraton. You’ll make more than one trip there! For more details: www.watersidedistrict.com

and

www.sheratonnorfolkwaterside.com

For detailed tournament information, go to:

www.usopen9ballchampionships.com

The Behrman’s Q-Master Billiards is a short distance away and will accommodate attendees with another option for pool tables and restaurants.

As the tournament producer of this event, Pat Fleming will be responsible for every aspect of the event, including entry fees, added money, and prize money.

Accu-Stats/Pat Fleming is the only authorized entity to accept the $1,000 entry fees. The $75,000 in added money insures that the event will be sanctioned by the WPA as a Tier 2 event awarding more WPA points to the high finishers.

The projected $220,000 in prize monies will be deposited into a Bank of America account in Norfolk, VA. This Bank of America (walking distance) will gladly cash your prize money checks provided you present proper identification.

QUICK TOURNAMENT DETAILS

Play Dates: October 22-28, 2017

Size of Field: 160 players

Entry Fee: $1,000

Added Money: $75,000

1st place pays $40,000. 48 th place pays $2,000.

Format: Double Elimination, Race to 11

Site: Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel

Where: Norfolk, Virginia, USA

Sanctioned by: World Pool Association (WPA)

Major Sponsors: Diamond Billiard Products, Simonis Cloth, Aramith Balls

Hotel Room Rate: $103.00 plus tax for a single or double

TO ENTER AS A CONTESTANT:

http://bit.ly/entryfees

FOR ROOM RESERVATIONS ($103 Rate):

https://bit.ly/Sheratonrooms

TO RESERVE TV ARENA SEATS:

http://bit.ly/USO-Seating

Any Questions? Contact: Pat Fleming

Accu-Stats Video Productions

PO Box 299

Bloomingdale, NJ 07403

973-838-7089

patscue@yahoo.com

www.accu-stats.com