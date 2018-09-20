— What Are You Waiting For???? – The 2018 International 9-Ball Open

— Do you plan on being a contestant?

As of today, we have about 100 players signed up. We are limiting the field to 128. Entry fees are going to come in fast, so please don’t be left out! Does anyone really want to be on the “waiting list”?

Do you plan on being a spectator?

There are still some great TV Arena seats available, but they are going fast. Look at the floor plan and select a guaranteed seat for your entire stay.

Do you plan on staying at the Sheraton Waterside Norfolk Hotel?

The hotel rooms may be sold out very soon for some of the tournament days. The $105 special room rate is still available. Book your room now or you might end up saying “Where will I stay on Friday night?”

Do you need or are you still waiting for your Visa?

If you received your formal invitation and are still waiting for your visa, pay your entry fee and book your hotel room NOW, else it may be too late to be listed as a paid entry. A refund is always available up to October 15. If you still need a formal invitation, contact me now!

How do I make these arrangements, you ask?

Click Here to Become A Contestant

Click Here to Reserve TV Arena Seats

Click Here to Reserve a Hotel Room

For more information about the event, go to www.usio9.com

If you still have questions, there is only one person to contact.

Call Pat Fleming at 973-838-7089 or email him at pat.fleming@usio9.com. How easy is that?