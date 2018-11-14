Teamwork as USA Prepares to Host Atlantic Challenge Cup

Spirit of Teamwork as USA Prepares to Host 2018 Atlantic Challenge Cup

The Billiard Congress of America today announced that several additional companies have joined a great lineup of partners in support of the 2018 Atlantic Challenge Cup which is taking place in Las Vegas, November 29 – December 1, 2018 at the South Point Hotel and Casino.

“In the past few weeks we’ve formalized an incredible roster of partners,” said BCA CEO Rob Johnson. “In addition to these partners, we are pleased to introduce new allies who have joined the effort to stage a great and memorable event. It is very rewarding to see our industry come together to support junior play. As it’s been said many times throughout the staging of this event, encouraging a new generation of players is a great opportunity for our entire industry.”

In addition to the previously announced partners of the Atlantic Challenge Cup, the Billiard Congress of America is pleased that Tweeten Fibre has signed on to sponsor the Team USA Practice Room, while Longoni Cues has agreed to sponsor the Team Europe Practice Room. Further, C.P. Dean is providing the event’s awards, while Ultimate Team Gear is outfitting the players and coaches for the event, and Predator is providing bridges for the competition.

Moreover, On The Wire is providing a free live stream of the event in its entirety.

Launched in 2015, the Atlantic Challenge Cup features the best youth players from Europe and America in a Mosconi Cup style event. Six players on each team, four boys and two girls, battle it out on an annual basis to see who has bragging rights across the Atlantic. The event is the result of a joint venture between the Billiard Congress of America and the European Pocket Billiard Federation.

For a complete list of partners supporting the 2018 Atlantic Challenge Cup, please visit ACC Sponsors. Stay tuned to AtlanticChallengeCup.com for continuous updates on the 2018 event.