Team USA Completes Training Camp In Preparation For 2018 Atlantic Challenge Cup

One of the first ideas BCA Hall of Fame member Allison Fisher had as the newly selected captain of the 2018 Atlantic Challenge Cup team was to create a team camp to allow the newly established group an opportunity to come together before competing in November. The camp was led by the expertise of Fisher and assistant Team USA captain Mark Wilson. With sponsors Tweeten Fibre and Iwan Simonis helping the Billiard Congress of America fund the experience, the idea quickly became reality. The team recently completed three days of training at Lindenwood University in Saint Charles, Missouri.

“It was great to get everyone together,” said Fisher. “The kids really bonded as a team! Both Mark and I are so pleased with the attention and effort each player put into learning over the weekend. We are excited about the enthusiasm this team is displaying and are looking forward to seeing them maintain this dedication of excellence leading up to and throughout the Atlantic Challenge Cup.”

I believe that having our team practice and drill under the supervision of Mark and Allison is going to pay great dividends for these players as they gear up for the competition in Las Vegas,” said Ivan Lee of Iwan Simonis and Aramith. “With such fine facilities and quality instruction, the team gained fantastic experience.”

“I’d like to thank Mark Wilson, Allison Fisher, Lindenwood University and the BCA for hosting the ACC Team USA training camp this year,” said Skip Nemecek of Tweeten Fibre. “What a great opportunity for our young athletes to experience such a high level of instruction in a professional and educational environment with a bit of fun and relaxation on the side. Everyone involved should be proud of this year’s team as well as the amount help from so many people behind the scenes. I am confident Team USA will have a great 2018 Atlantic Challenge Cup in Las Vegas. Well done BCA and everyone in the cue sports world for providing such a special opportunity for the current and future stars of our sport!”

Launched in 2015, the Atlantic Challenge Cup features the best youth players from Europe and America in a Mosconi Cup style event. Six players on each team, four boys and two girls, battle it out on an annual basis to see who has bragging rights across the Atlantic. The event is the result of a joint venture between the Billiard Congress of America and the European Pocket Billiard Federation.

Stay tuned to AtlanticChallengeCup.com for continuous updates on the 2018 event.

