Super Billiards Expo Postponed to June 11-14 Due To COVID-19

Players, Exhibitors, TAP members, Friends, and family of the Super Billiards Expo,



DATES POSTPONED DUE TO COVID-19

We appreciate your patience while we have been monitoring the situation and determining the best course of action.

Keeping the health and safety of our Super Billiards Family is of paramount concern in these uncertain times. While we could wait two weeks and assess the current climate like many others are doing, the nature of our event requires a large amount of preparation and travel from Exhibitors, players, and fans alike. Waiting two weeks will leave us a mere two weeks from show time, which would be too late for many to make the necessary arrangements – so, we have elected to be proactive and make the call now.

Although certainly a difficult decision to make, we feel it is in everyone’s best interest. As our nation rallies together to prevent the spread of this virus, we’re proud to do our part. Keeping people home and safely away from others who may unknowingly be infected is the safe shot. Our nation’s medical community needs to be able to keep its resources available to help those who do not have that luxury.

None of us knows what the future may hold – but at least now we all know that the next Super Billiards Expo will be June 11-14, 2020!

We are confident that the Covid-19 situation will be under better control by then, ensuring the safety of our guests traveling in from around the world.

We look forward to having you join us on these new dates – entries will be carried over, unless we hear otherwise from you. If you are a player in our Players Championship Series of events and need to withdraw, for any reason, we’ll gladly issue you a refund, as always.

If you are a vendor and cannot make these dates, please contact us and we will discuss options.

Competitors in the TAP League Rally in the Valley will be notified by their TAP Representatives and updated directly there as well; any questions you may have will be handled by TAP Event Staff and Corporate Office.

Stay tuned to our website and our facebook page for future updates.

We appreciate your patience and hope you all stay safe in the coming days.

Stay healthy – we’ll see you in June!

Allen Hopkins

Allen Hopkins Productions