Summer 2019 NAPL Singles 9-Ball Championship Winners!

Final Four



Earning the NAPL Singles 9-Ball Grand Champion title is no easy task. First you must prove to be the best in your handicap class across the league, capturing the title of Champion of your division. Julie Ha, Luis Ortiz, Drew Cicoria, and Debra Studleysucceeded in overcoming that first hurdle, claiming their respective division titles and moving on to the Final Four chart to battle against each other for the coveted Grand Champion title.



Julie Ha, B & Higher Division Champion, took on Luis Ortiz (Champ of the C+ Class), defeating Ortiz 8-5. Drew Cicoria, C Division Champ, faced off against Debra Studley, the D+/D Class Champion, and defeated her 6-2. Having successfully dispatched their initial opponents, Ha and Cicoria squared off in the hot seat match. Ha took to the challenge and sent Cicoria to the B side (9-6). Meanwhile, Ortiz fell to Studley 7-2, advancing Studley to a rematch (and revenge) against Cicoria (6-4).



Last season, Carmine Andujar was the first wholly undefeated Grand Champion in recent history, and the first D+ to break through from the hot seat to win. This season we hit other landmarks. Most notably, it was the first all female final. Debra Studley faced off against Julie Ha, one of the toughest competitors in the league. This marked Studley’s first appearance in a competitive final. Unfortunately Studley succumbed to the more experienced Ha 9-6. Kudos to Debra Studley, Drew Cicoria and Luis Ortiz for their strong finishes. Huge congratulations to Julie Ha, for taking down her first NAPL championship titles in undefeated style, and our newest NAPL Singles 9-Ball Grand Champion!



FINAL FOUR

1st

Julie Ha (B+)

$1,700

2nd

Debra Studley (D+)

$1,100

3rd

Drew Cicoria (C)

$750

4th

Luis Ortiz (C+)

$500



Will you be next? You don’t need to be a monster on the table for a chance to win. New season starts tonight at Cue Bar and at Steinway Billiards next week. For more details, see below.

