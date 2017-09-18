The Most Fun & Prestigious Night in Pool!

2017 Straight Pool Hall of Fame Inductees:

Steve MIZERAK. Nick VARNER. Mike EUFEMIA

NJ’s Mizerak winner of 2 consecutive World 14.1 titles and KY’s Varner also 2 consecutive World 14.1 titles. NY’s EUFEMIA a consistent 300-400 ball runner & winner of the Stardust 14.1. Attend the dinner induction Oct 4th tickets on sale now call 407-782-4978 $60 per. Livestream on AZBTV.

77th BottleDeck.net World 14.1 on Oct 2-8,2017 at Steinway Cafe-Billiards in NYC. Register your entries now! WorldStraightPoolChampionships@gmail.com

