Matchroom Multi Sport is delighted to announce that IWAN SIMONIS of Verviers, Belgium have signed a new three-year agreement to make Simonis the Official Cloth of all Matchroom’s pool events over the next 36 months. The deal will represent a continuous partnership between SIMONIS and Matchroom which has lasted for 23 years. With four events in the calendar for 2019, including the first year of Matchroom’s ownership of the US Open, it will be the biggest year yet with SIMONIS cloth set to garner even more exposure that ever before as the Official Cloth Supplier for Matchroom Pool’s roster of international events. Commented Bernard Bollette, Commercial Director of SIMONIS, “Iwan Simonis S.A. is absolutely delighted with the 3-year extension of the long-term partnership dating back to 1996 between Matchroom and SIMONIS cloth. “Both Matchroom and Simonis are at the pinnacle of their respective specialities. With Matchroom producing the biggest and best pool tournaments, with four superb, exciting events on their annual calendar and Simonis being the only cloth brand giving the players the professional conditions that they deserve. We are truly the cloth of champions and a loyal supporter of pool.” Emily Frazer, COO of Matchroom Multi Sport said, “2019 and beyond represent very exciting times for us and it is gratifying to be continuing this amazing, long-standing relationship with our friends at Simonis. “I can’t think there are that many 23-year relationships in the pool industry which is why we’re excited to be working with industry giants Simonis for a further three years. We always feel that our events are the best and we need the best equipment and with Simonis we assured of that!” The calendar starts with the World Pool Masters from 29-31 March in Gibraltar and that is followed by the US Open at the Mandalay Bay – 21- 26 April. The World Cup of Pool follows in June in Asia before November sees the 26th annual Mosconi Cup which again takes place at the Mandalay Bay. LUKE RICHES

