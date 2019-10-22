Simonis and Aramith team up with the Atlantic Challenge Cup 2019

Iwan Simonis, producer of the world-renowned billiard cloth, have again agreed to partner the Atlantic Challenge Cup in 2019. In an agreement reached recently, Simonis 860 tournament blue will be used at this year’s event which is held in Treviso Italy at the BHR Best Western Premier hotel. The Duramith technology will also be used again at the Atlantic Challenge Cup as Saluc, the makers of the famous Aramith brand have also agreed to partner this year’s event. The Duramith balls have been an integral part of the professional billiard scene for some years already and this is another indication of the material quality used at the ACC.Mr Bernard Bollette, Commercial Director Simonis cloth and Aramith balls had this to say on the partnership. “EPBF/IBPF is a historical partner of many decades without interruption. They excel in the organization of pool events. As the best and oldest cloth and ball manufacturers, we as Iwan Simonis and Saluc are particularly proud and excited to support this youth event, the Atlantic Challenge Cup that EPBF organize with the Billiard Congress of America”.Starting on the 28th November, the teams will play different formats in individuals, doubles and teams’ races to six in order to win points for their team. The first team to win 11 points will be crowned ACC champions, you can watch this all live on the EPBF social media channels with more information to follow.IBPF President David Morris said, “It’s great to have Simonis cloth and Aramith balls used for the Atlantic Challenge Cup again” Their equipment is truly a class act and one that the players appreciate at all our events. It means a great deal to our organization when these two companies, with so much respect in the industry, join us in our efforts to promote the youth sport. It will be another great event and I am really looking forward to it already”Launched by the European Pocket Billiard Federation and the Billiard Congress of America in 2015, the Atlantic Challenge Cup pits the best of youth from Europe and America in a Mosconi Cup style event in a race to 11 with a possible 21 total matches. Six players on each team, four boys and two girls, will battle it out to see who will have the bragging rights across the Atlantic. Press release issued by the EPBF/BCA. More information can be found at atlanticchallengecup.com, our FB page or contact our press office, press@epbf.com

