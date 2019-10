Roger “Rocket” Griffis (1956-2017) was inducted into the Arizona Hall of Fame on Friday evening, October 18. Attached is a url for a video where pro pool player, CJ Wiley, remembers Roger, his long time friend: Copy and paste to your browser to view: https://www.facebook.com/CJ.WILEY7/videos/3825438477482160/

Roger Griffis (1956-2019) Inducted in Arizona Hall of Fame