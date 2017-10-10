Rocha Rocks Gulf Coast Tour

Natalie Rocha went undefeated to win the most recent Gulf Coast Women’s Regional Billiards Tour 9-ball event, held September 30th, 2017, at Bogies Billiards in Houston, Texas. In the final, Rocha faced off with recent Houston Open Champion, Robyn Petrosino, overcoming the up-and-comer, 7-4.

Twenty-seven women attended the ninth stop of the 2017 season, and the tour would like to thank all those who came out to support the event, along with Bogies Billiards, and tour sponsors, Cyclop Pool Balls Facebook.com/CyclopPoolBalls, Ozone Billiards OzoneBilliards.com, APA of North Harris County Facebook.com/APANorthHarrisCounty, Outsville Billiards, and Jimmy Jenkins Realty.

Following a short players’ meeting and draw, action commenced around noon, and Natalie Rocha came out firing. On her way to the final four winners’ side, she ousted Monica DeTuncq, 7-2, Gail “Thunder” Roles, 7-5, and Jillian Nickerson, 7-2. Gail “Virginia Slim” Eaton was on her way, securing wins over Natalie Mans, 7-5, Christy Stanton, 7-0, and Toni Esteves, 7-3. Robyn Petrosino bested Joyce Davis, 7-4, Brittany Williams, 7-2, and Loretta Lindgren, 7-4, while Kim “Texas Heat” Pierce took care of Terry Petrosino, 7-6, and Mona Nesh, 7-1. One loss side action kicked off, with Lindgren eliminating T. Petrosino, 5-1, and Esteves sliding by Roles, 5-3. After suffering a second round hit, Ellen Robinson won five matches, including wins over DeTuncq, 5-4, Yvonne Asher, 5-1, and Nesh, 5-1. Nickerson overcame Tiffany Mundie, 5-1, to line out the final four players remaining on the one loss side. Back on the east side, Eaton overcame R. Petrosino, 7-5, and Rocha sent Pierce west, 7-5. Rocha made quick work of R. Petrosino, claiming the hot seat, 7-1. In the west side stretch, Lindgren overpowered Esteves, 5-1, while Robinson strolled past Nickerson, 5-2. Robinson won her fifth match, squeaking by Esteves, 5-4, but fell to R. Petrosino, 5-3. Once again, R. Petrosino would tee it up with Rocha, in search of a different outcome. Rocha was in rhythm, and R. Petrosino kept pace, until Rocha pulled ahead to end the set, 7-4. Congratulations to Natalie Rocha on the second win of her career, on the Gulf Coast Tour.

A special “congratulations” to Toni Esteves and Ellen Robinson, who achieved their highest finishes to date, on the Gulf Coast Tour! The tour would also like to welcome its five, new players who became WPBA Members and official Gulf Coast Tour Players, at this event; Christy Stanton, Brenda Gunter, Jillian Nickerson, Jackie Forster, and Nicole Melendez.

The next Gulf Coast Tour Event 9-Ball Event will be held October 14th, 2017, at Bogies West, 9638 Jones Road, in Houston, Texas. For more information about the WPBA sanctioned, Gulf Coast Women’s Regional Billiards Tour, visit GulfCoastWomensTour.com.

The Gulf Coast Women’s Regional Billiards Tour is sanctioned by the Women’s Professional Billiard Association (WPBA), and is open to amateur, female players of all ages. The top 32 WPBA Exempt Professionals are not eligible to participate. The WPBA is the governing body of women’s professional billiards in the U.S. The WPBA Regional Tour System is the grass roots effort that feeds the WPBA Pro Billiards Tour. As a WPBA Regional Tour Member, players gain access to WPBA Pro Event Qualifiers and earn valuable WPBA Regional Tour Points which count toward earning invitations to the annual WPBA Regional Tour Championship and WPBA Pro Events. Whether it’s simply to challenge yourself, improve your game, or become a recognized professional, support and become a part of the longest-running, women’s sports organization in the U.S.; the WPBA.

If you are interested in starting a WPBA Regional Tour in your area, or participating on a WPBA Regional Tour, please contact the WPBA Office at 1.855.FOR.WPBA or visit www.WPBA.com.

Written By: Kim Newsome

Photos By: Kim Newsome

Payouts

1st Natalie Rocha $400

2nd Robyn Petrosino $265

3rd Ellen Robinson $140

4th Toni Esteves $70

5th-6th Kim Pierce, Gail Eaton $35 ea