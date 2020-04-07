RIP – “Tuscaloosa Squirrel,” Marshall Carpenter

Photos from onepocket.org and onepocket hall of fame



Shared from FACEBOOK Page of Mary Kenniston:

Probably the last of a generation that produced the legends of our game which included the likes of Willie Mosconi, Irving Crane, Minnesota Fats, Luther Lassiter, Jersey Red, UJ Puckett, Boston Shorty, Cowboy Jimmy Moore, Cornbread Red, Weenie Beenie, Junior Goff & his close friend, Eddie Taylor, passed away in Tuscaloosa, AL at the age of 92.

Known as the “Tuscaloosa Squirrel,” Marshall Carpenter was a legend in his own right. Always dapper, he ran the roads for many years. Squirrel was inducted into the One Pocket Hall of Fame in 2006 & returned in 2015 for his last appearance at the One Pocket Hall of Fame Dinner.

I know the pool world will join me in offering my condolences to his friends, family & all who loved him. RIP…

The first photo is from the ’62 Johnston City One Pocket Championship, the second is from the ’80 World 9 Ball ProAm in Las Vegas & the third is from the ’06 One Pocket Hall of Fame Dinner at Derby City in Louisville.

