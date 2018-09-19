— Results Stop #13 Predator Pro/Am Tour
Cue Bar, September 15-16, 201
|PRO EVENT
|1
|Tony Robles
|2
|Max Watanabe
|3
|Matt Harricharan
L-R: Matt Harricharan (3rd), Max Watanabe (2nd), and Tony Robles (1st)
Amateur Division Top Finishers
L-R: Abel Rosario (1st), Jody Rubin (4th), Greg Matos (3rd), and Elvis Rodriguez (2nd)
Photo credit: Erwin Dionisio
|AMATEUR EVENT
|1
|Abel Rosario
|2
|Elvis Rodriguez
|3
|Greg Matos
|4
|Jody Rubin
|5-6
|Jaydev Zaveri
Paul Carpenter
|7-8
|Michael Luster
Ambi Estevez
|9-12
|Matt Harricharan
Chris Kelly
Tony Ignomirello
Debra Pritchett
|13-16
|Lidio Ramirez
Rafael Ortiz, Sr.
Luis Carrasco
Juan Melendez
