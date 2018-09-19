—  Results Stop #13 Predator Pro/Am Tour
Cue Bar, September 15-16, 2018

PRO EVENT
1 Tony Robles
2 Max Watanabe
3 Matt Harricharan
Stop #13 – Pro Division Top Finishers 
L-R:  Matt Harricharan (3rd), Max Watanabe (2nd), and Tony Robles (1st)

 

 

Amateur Division Top Finishers 
L-R:  Abel Rosario (1st), Jody Rubin (4th), Greg Matos (3rd), and Elvis Rodriguez (2nd)
Photo credit:  Erwin Dionisio 

AMATEUR EVENT
1 Abel Rosario
2 Elvis Rodriguez
3 Greg Matos
4 Jody Rubin
5-6 Jaydev Zaveri
Paul Carpenter
7-8 Michael Luster
Ambi Estevez
9-12 Matt Harricharan
Chris Kelly
Tony Ignomirello
Debra Pritchett
13-16 Lidio Ramirez
Rafael Ortiz, Sr.
Luis Carrasco
Juan Melendez

 

 

 

 

 

