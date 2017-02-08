Results Predator Pro/Am (Jan. 28-29) at Steinway Billiards

John Cullen (3rd), Lukas Fracasso-Verner (1st), and Atif Khan (2nd)

It was an exciting billiards event, drawing 80 players (15% women!), competing for the $1,500 top prize. Veteran tour member Lukas Fracasso-Verner started the event off by taking a 1st round hit, losing hill-hill to another tour regular, Eugene Ok. Not to be discouraged, Lukas followed this up with a stunning 13 match winning streak through the loss side to emerge victorious, trouncing all but one of his opponents soundly. This fact is made even more impressive when you consider he’s only 15 (and the 2nd youngest to ever win a Predator tour stop)! HUGE CONGRATS Lukas!!

1 USA FRACASSO-VERNER Lukas 1,750

2 KHAN Atif 1,000

3 USA CULLEN John 700

4 USA LAM Duc 500

5 USA CHAU Kanami 300

5 USA LIBERATOS Nick 300

7 USA HAGAN Tommy 200

7 SINGH Junior 200

9 USA GUTZMANN Matthias 140

9 USA SHIN Kevin 140

9 USA HARRICHARAN Matthew 140

9 USA FITZSIMMON Tim 140

13 USA SOOKHAI Shawn 80

13 WATANABE Max 80

13 USA ROSARIO Abel 80

13 USA DEOCHARRAN Troy 80