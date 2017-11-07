Results 2017 NYC 8-BALL Championship

Greetings! Please join us in congratulating the 4th Annual NYC Singles 8-Ball Championships! Drawing a full field of 144 players from the NYC area and beyond, this year’s event, held November 4-5, 2017 at Steinway Billiards, was the biggest ever. With excitement in the air, the competition was intense, full of the highs and lows of victory and defeat. If you missed your chance to participate this time, be sure to sign up early next year! Special thanks to “Upstate Al” Leon of AZBtv for making the trek despite transportation difficulties to live stream our event courtesy of Blatt Billiards, to John Leyman for being our official referee, and to Dr. Michael Fedak and Steinway Billiards for upping the stakes. Huge thanks to all of the players for their enthusiasm and support of this event. We were sorry that we had to cancel the 2nd Annual NYC Scotch Double 8-Ball Championships due to a scheduling conflict. We will bring this event back next year. Hope you’ll join us!