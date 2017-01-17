Registration for BCAPL National Championships

Registration Open for BCAPL National Championships

CueSports International, Henderson, NV (Jan. 12, 2017) – We are excited to announce that registration is now open for the 41st BCAPL National Championships, which will be July 19-29, 2017 at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

More than 5,500 players are expected to attend The Greatest Pool Tournament in the World!, which will feature approximately 300 Diamond pool tables, 40+ divisions, 50+ exhibitors, 700+ mini tournaments, and much more!

The BCAPL National Championships offers 8-Ball and 9-Ball divisions, singles, doubles and team formats. In addition, wheelchair divisions have been added that are open to all wheelchair players.

HOW TO REGISTER

Online: www.playcsipool.com/2017-bcapl-national-championships

Email entry to: entry@playcsipool.com

Postal Mail: CueSports International, 2041 Pabco Road, Henderson, NV 89011

RESERVE YOUR DISCOUNTED ROOM

Book by June 30 for Special Rates of $81/$132

Free Parking, No Resort Fees Required!

Online at www.playcsipool.com/2017-BCAPL-National-Championships

Phone: 1-888-746-6955, Group Code SRCUE7

WIN FREE ENTRY, FREE HOTEL!

Those who register before June 6 are automatically entered into a drawing to win a free hotel room stay at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino. In addition, each month, CSI will select a random winner from our email list to receive a free entry. Join the email list by visiting our website at www.playcsipool.com/2017-BCAPL-National-Championships.

IMPORTANT DATES

June 5: Early entry discount ends

June 12: Last day to pay with personal check

June 26: Last day to register for most BCAPL events

July 19: BCAPL National Championships begin!

CSI is dedicated to creating more choices for all players. CSI is the parent company of the BCA Pool League and the USA Pool League. CSI also produces independent events like the US Bar Table Championships, US Open 10-Ball Championship, US Open 8-Ball Championship, and much more. For more information, go visit www.playcsipool.com or call CSI at 702-719-POOL.

