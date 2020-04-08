Read Now – April Issue FREE

April’s Pool & Billiard Magazine FREE – Read it Now

Thought it would be nice to provide all those in the pool and billiard community with a little extra something to occupy themselves while hiding out.



Our April issue was scheduled to celebrate all the happenings surrounding the Super Billiard Expo, but you all know from our posts on this site that it has been postponed to June 11-14.



Lucky for all of us, our “Annual Webtacular” came off the bench to save the day. This year’s “Webtacular Cool Pool Websites” feature will really fill your social distancing time out. You’ll discover P&B’s picks for the top 30 shopping websites, top 25 YouTube channels, plus another top 25 “click-ons” featuring instruction, leagues, organizations and news.



So, what are you waiting for. Click here and begin reading,

Oh, and if you are a subscriber, discover our new vault of Archived digital issues! ( link is on HOME page menu bar, under SUBSCRIBER ARCHIVES).



Stay safe, enjoy, and shoot straight,

Shari, Harold and the P&B team.