Rasson Billiards Joins The Atlantic Challenge Cup

The European Pocket Billiard Federation today announced Rasson Billiards will be supplying the official match table during this year’s Atlantic Challenge Cup to be held in the Sportpark Klagenfurt, Austria from the 5th to the 8th of July.

Rasson Billiards, famous for its quality slate, has produced the Rasson Victory table to meet the EPBF match table specifications and have decided to showcase the Victory table during this year’s Atlantic Challenge Cup. The EPBF regulations stipulate tighter pockets for the match tables, with the corners set at 110mm +-2mm, equivalent to 4.3 inches. Speaking of the match table, EPBF President Gre Leenders added, “Rasson Billiards is one of four companies that produce the match tables to EPBF specifications and it is great that they have decided to showcase their Rasson Victory table at our event. We believe that the youth projects are of utmost importance and it’s great when a company like Rasson Billiards supports our efforts. We look forward to using the Rasson Victory during this prestigious event.”

Launched in 2015, the Atlantic Challenge Cup features the best youth players from Europe and America in a Mosconi Cup style event. Six players on each team, four boys and two girls, battle it out on an annual basis to see who has bragging rights across the Atlantic. The event is the result of a joint venture between the Billiard Congress of America and the European Pocket Billiard Federation.

Stay tuned to AtlanticChallengeCup.com for continuous updates on the 2017 event.

Press release issued by the EPBF & BCA.