QUALIFIERS for the World Straight Pool:
Open to all players not already entered into the main event.
$100 Entry. Winner gets Free $580 Entry to the World 14.1 JAX! Including tickets all week and ticket to the Hall of Fame Banquet.
Format: Double Elimination 100 pt games. 75 pt on losers side.
11/9 – Gainesville FL – DUGOUT BILLIARDS *Played on 8fts & 9fts (352) 375-1008
11/10 Jacksonville FL -PARK AVENUE BILLIARDS (337) 718-3719
11/16 Orlando FL- TRICK SHOTS Waterford Lakes *Played on 8fts & 9fts (407) 737-6606
11/ 17 Jacksonville FL – 9BALL HEAVEN (904) 683-2630
Florida’s can’t miss event of the year.
Dec 2-7,2019 79th WORLD 14.1
Visit WorldStraightPool.com for Tickets & Info.
Players can register Call 407-782-4978
worldstraightpoolchampionships@gmail.com
JAX Florida at 9 Ball Heaven
Visit WorldStraightPool.com for Tickets & Info.
The Germans in 14.1 are like the Brazilians in soccer. Welcome in his 11th appearance, Ralph Eckert The gentlemanly Eckert is a 14.1 Master with a 3rd place at the World 14.1. Will it be his name as the 3rd German on the World Straight Pool Cup??
Join the WORLD 141 CLUB at WorldStraightPool.com as a premier supporter and click 141 Club for $250 and get a $300 package value including all access Pay Per View livestream and ticket to the HOF dinner! All members listed on the site.
World 141 Club members get to vote! JOIN!
Some tournaments come and go.
The Champions of this one are never forgotten.
Qualifiers for Orlando, Gainesville JAX: PLUS Germany’s Ralph Eckert Makes 11th World 14.1 Appearance