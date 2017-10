CONGRATULATIONS to the Winners of Stop #17 on the Predator Pro/Am Tour!



Spin City, Woodside, NY

October 28-29, 2017

L-R: Raphael Dabreo (1st), Suzzie Wong (3rd), Jose Mendez (2nd)

Top Finishers of Stop #17

AMATEUR

1 Raphael Dabreo

2 Jose Mendez

3 Suzzie Wong

4 Tony Ignomirello

5-6 Geovani Hosang

Amy Yu

7-8 Dave Shlemperis

Jerry Almdovar

9-12 Alex Osipov

Carl Yusuf Khan

John Francisco

Pascal Dufresne

