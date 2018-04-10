Predator Pro/Am Tour, Winners of Stop #6!
Steinway Billiards April 7-8, 2018

L-R:   Luis Carrasco (4th), Abel Barriento (2nd), and Paul Carpenter (3rd)
Not pictured:  Alex Osipov (1st) 

AMATEUR EVENT
1 Alex Osipov
2 Abel Barriento
3 Paul Carpenter
4 Luis Carrasco
5-6 Gary Bozigian
Greg Matos
7-8 Eugene Ok
Corey Avallone
9-12 Jose Mendez
Paul Everton
Ramilo Tanglao
Ryan Dayrit
13-16Tony Liang
Philip Pearce
Paul Lyons
Jason Goberdhan

L-R:   Lee Vann Corteza (1st) and Jorge Rodriguez (2nd) 

PRO EVENT
1 Lee Vann Corteza
2 Jorge Rodriguez
3 Hunter Lombardo
4 Zion Zvi
