Predator Pro/Am Season Postponed

ANNOUNCEMENT:UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, ALL STOPS ARE OFFICIALLY POSTPONED

We hope you and your families are coping as best as possible. Our thoughts and prayers are with those that have already suffered losses and with any that have tested positive and are fighting the virus at this moment.

As the world continues it’s effort to flatten the curve, we must postpone all events until further notice.

We really miss seeing everyone! We are just as eager as you to hit some balls and compete. As soon as our government officials believe it’s safe, we will be back.

Please keep yourselves safe. Stay home if you can. Practice social distancing.

All the best,Tony RoblesFounder, Predator Pro/Am Tour