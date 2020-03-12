Predator Pro/AM at Steinway Billiards – March 14-15 has been canceled.

ANNOUNCEMENT:Stop #4 at Steinway Billiards set for March 14-15 has been canceled.

We know it’s been a month since we last saw you…it’ll just have to be a little longer.

As you are well aware, the novel coronavirus COVID-19 is present in NYC and the surrounding areas. Government officials have recommended people avoid large gatherings if they are unnecessary. As a result, we’ve decided to cancel this weekend’s event in an effort to keep our players safe.

Novel coronaviruses aside, it is still flu season. It’s always good to practice general flu prevention measures, such as:



Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or sleeve

Wash your hands regularly

Avoid touching your face

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Get your flu shot – it’s never too late

Stay home if you’re feeling sick

We’ll add to that since we’re sure you’re still playing pool…avoid shaking hands (elbow bump, anyone?).

Stay well,,Tony RoblesFounder, Predator Pro/Am Tour

