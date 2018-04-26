Predator & Poison Renew Support of World Pool Series

Predator and Poison Renew Their Support of the 2018 World Pool Series (WPS) Tour

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 24, 2018) – In 2018 again, the Predator Group has renewed its partnership and support of the World Pool Series (WPS). Both Predator and Poison brands are official sponsors of the 2018 WPS events, and Predator is the Title sponsor of the final “Predator Grand Finale” event. It is the second consecutive year that Predator Group supports the WPS and this year Predator also agreed to produce a unique co-branded Predator + WPS glove.

Predator CEO Karim Belhaj stated, “Predator Group is thrilled to continue our partnership with the WPS and to see a Professional Tour grow in the United States. The promotion and growth of pocket billiards is an intricate part of the Predator Group mission and we believe that the WPS will continue to be a great partner to give the game more exposure.”

For more information about the World Pool Series tour and the next events, visit

https://worldpoolseries.com/

ABOUT PREDATOR GROUP

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., USA, Predator Group’s vision is to inspire and innovate in the billiard world. Predator, Poison and Uni-Loc are Predator Group brands that focus on performance pool cues, billiard accessories and precision components. For more information regarding Predator Group’s products, visit www.predatorcues.com, www.poisonbilliards.com and www.uni-loc.com.